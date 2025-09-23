Felins Spotlights ATS US‑3000 at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Amid Industry Shift Toward Adhesive-Free Packaging

RICHFIELD, Wis. – 9/22/2025 – As manufacturers face growing pressure to eliminate wasteful packaging and comply with new retailer mandates, Felins will spotlight its ATS US‑3000 ultrasonic banding machine at PACK EXPO Las Vegas (Sept. 29 – Oct. 1, Booth W‑1169). The system is engineered to help companies reduce environmental impact, increase throughput, and eliminate adhesives from their bundling and labeling processes — without compromising performance.

Sustainable Performance Without Compromise

The ATS US‑3000 delivers over 35 secure bands per minute using advanced ultrasonic cold-weld sealing — eliminating adhesives, heat, and compressed air. It supports recyclable, compostable, and FSC-certified materials and is built for 24/7 operation with millions of bundle cycles, making it ideal for high-output packaging environments across retail, food, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors.

“Retailers no longer ask if your packaging is sustainable—they expect it,” said Ben Vlieger, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Felins. “The US‑3000 empowers manufacturers to meet those demands without compromising the speed or reliability their operations depend on.”

Modular Design for Maximum Uptime

Designed with adaptability in mind, the US‑3000 features a modular build and customizable arch sizes to accommodate a wide variety of product shapes and packaging formats. Operators can easily switch between paper or plastic banding materials — including printed graphics for labeling — without machine changeovers.

To streamline use on busy production floors, the system includes a tilt-adjustable touchscreen, intuitive icon-based controls, and onboard diagnostics. These tools simplify training, reduce operator fatigue, and enable rapid troubleshooting in high-volume operations.

Helping Meet Mandates and Retailer Requirements

With major retailers like Walmart, Costco, Meijer, and Sam’s Club rolling out tougher sustainability guidelines, Felins’ adhesive-free banding helps manufacturers cut packaging waste, reduce energy use, and simplify compliance. By eliminating traditional consumables and supporting eco-certified materials, the US‑3000 supports clean-label packaging initiatives and long-term environmental goals.

See It in Action

Felins will run live demonstrations of the ATS US‑3000 throughout PACK EXPO Las Vegas at West Hall – Level 1, Booth W‑1169. To schedule a personalized walkthrough or request a facility-specific consultation, visit felins.com/contact-us or call (800) 843‑5667.