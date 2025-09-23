Maroun Hakim Announces Major Milestone: 50 Years of Creation in Sculpture and Painting

Maroun Hakim, one of Lebanon’s most influential contemporary artists, has spent more than fifty years pushing the boundaries of both sculpture and painting. His unique approach to these art forms has earned him recognition and acclaim in Lebanon and beyond. Throughout his career, Hakim has consistently blended his deep connection to nature, his homeland, and his artistic mediums to create a prolific body of work.

A Lifelong Journey of Creativity

From an early age, Maroun Hakim showed a natural ease with painting and sculpting, which has been central to his creative expression ever since. His artistic journey is one of evolution and experimentation, continuously discovering new ways to work with color, texture, and form. Whether through the use of acrylics, oil, gouache, or watercolor in his paintings or his exploration of stone, marble, wood, and steel in his sculptures, Hakim breathes life into every medium he touches.

The artist’s work is a reflection of his deep connection to the landscapes and people of his country, Lebanon, and the powerful emotions he experiences in these settings. His dedication to the human form is evident in his work, focusing on the curves, gestures, and expressions that reveal the depth of human emotion.

A Creative Duality: Sculpture and Painting

Maroun Hakim stands out from other artists due to his ability to work seamlessly across two distinct mediums. As both a sculptor and a painter, his art transcends traditional boundaries. His sculptures, which span various materials such as stone, wood, and steel, engage in a delicate dance with light, shadow, and space, inviting viewers to experience the physicality and emotional depth of the human form.

His paintings, equally as expressive, incorporate rich textures and variations in mediums that convey his unique vision. Hakim’s exploration of mixed media, assemblage, and other experimental techniques allows him to express his ideas in ways that are both timeless and ever-evolving.

An Ever-Giving Creative Spirit

Hakim’s commitment to his craft has made him a constant presence in the art world, and his works continue to inspire new generations of artists and art lovers alike. Whether it is through exhibitions, commissions, or collaborations, he remains dedicated to his art, always pushing himself to discover new creative frontiers. He spends the majority of his time in his studio in Mazraat Yachouh, fully immersed in the act of creation.

Despite his decades of experience, Hakim remains as passionate as ever about his work. His philosophy is best summed up in his own words: “While concentrating on the human body, I go from reality to start again in the adventure of discovering endless riches hidden in a curve, an expression, a shadow, or a simple gesture.“

Expanding Artistic Horizons

Today, Maroun Hakim is fully dedicated to sharing his artwork with the world. His paintings and sculptures are sought after by collectors and art lovers around the globe. With an ever-growing portfolio and a reputation built on skill and originality, Hakim’s work is poised to captivate a new generation of art enthusiasts.

For those interested in acquiring unique, handcrafted art, Maroun Hakim offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of Lebanon’s artistic legacy. His work is available through various platforms, including his personal website, Art Majeur, and through social media.

About Maroun Hakim

Maroun Hakim is a celebrated Lebanese artist renowned for his dual mastery in both sculpture and painting. With over five decades of experience, he has built an impressive portfolio of works that continue to evolve and inspire. Hakim’s work reflects a deep connection to his homeland, nature, and the human form, with a creative process that is constantly evolving through experimentation with diverse materials and mediums. He is known for his passionate commitment to art and his prolific output, having built a name for himself as one of the leading Lebanese artists of his generation.

