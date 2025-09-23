YORKTOWN, VA – 9/22/2025 – Rising regulatory pressures and corporate sustainability mandates are driving material handling companies to prioritize environmentally responsible equipment choices. Ryson International, the number one manufacturer of spiral conveyors in the USA, is highlighting its commitment to sustainability with spiral conveyor designs where 87% of materials are recyclable—offering long‑term environmental benefits without sacrificing performance.

Sustainability Built into Every Conveyor

The sustainability framework extends beyond recyclable materials to encompass equipment longevity, energy efficiency, and space optimization. Ryson spiral conveyors feature durable components designed for extended operational life, reducing replacement frequency and manufacturing waste. The company’s modular design enables field modifications and repurposing of existing equipment, extending product lifecycles while minimizing unnecessary manufacturing.

“At Ryson, sustainability is built into the core of our spiral conveyor design,” said Taoufik Haddadi, Sales Manager at Ryson International. “Our machines are built to last, with durable components that stand the test of time. Their small footprint allows companies to either reduce the overall size of new buildings or add more production lines to existing facilities, all while using less energy and supporting green initiatives.”

Industry analysts report increasing demand for material handling solutions that support corporate environmental goals while maintaining operational efficiency. Ryson spiral conveyors address this through low power consumption relative to throughput capacity, with single‑drive systems that reduce energy requirements compared to conventional conveying methods. The compact vertical design delivers additional sustainability benefits by optimizing facility space utilization, allowing companies to minimize into the construction resources for new facilities or maximize existing floor space for increased production capacity.

Ryson equipment is a smart choice for brownfield projects, offering a straightforward replacement for outdated systems. This results in greater operational efficiency and smoother integration of automation upgrades. Thanks to their modular design, Ryson units can be delivered in sections—making installation possible even in the most space-constrained environments.

Ryson’s American‑made manufacturing approach supports sustainability through locally sourced materials and reduced transportation impacts. The company’s Yorktown, Virginia, facility maintains a complete inventory of spare parts, enabling rapid service response and extending equipment operational life through comprehensive maintenance support.

Built for Long‑Term Performance

Ryson’s proprietary slat‑type belt system with rolling friction design eliminates sliding movements and wear strips, extending equipment life and reducing maintenance requirements. This aligns with broader industry trends toward circular economy principles in material handling equipment.

See Ryson at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

Packaging and processing professionals can see Ryson’s sustainable spiral conveyors in action at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, September 29 – October 1, 2025, in West Hall – Level 1, Booth W‑3570.

Companies seeking to evaluate sustainable vertical conveying options can explore detailed specifications at www.ryson.com or contact Ryson directly for facility assessments and sustainability impact analysis.