Hammerbuck Games Unveils Cinematic Soldier vs. Kaiju Game, “Incident X”

Hammerbuck Games Revolutionizes the Soldier vs. Monster Genre with “Incident X”

Hammerbuck Games, a rising indie video game company based in Hungary, is making waves in the global gaming industry with the release of their flagship title, Incident X. This cinematic game blends the intensity of soldier versus giant monster combat with the storytelling and suspense of iconic monster movies such as Pacific Rim and Cloverfield.

Incident X immerses players in a realistic, first- and third-person shooter perspective, allowing them to experience the thrill of fighting colossal Kaiju from a soldier’s point of view. The game’s innovative design puts the player at the heart of a high-stakes battle for survival against intelligent, menacing monsters that are as smart as they are terrifying.

“Our goal with Incident X was to bring the world a monster movie experience that puts the player in the shoes of the soldier,” said the developers at Hammerbuck Games. “This game combines the tension and realism of iconic monster films with the immersive gameplay that gamers crave. It’s the monster game fans have been waiting for.”

A Game Built for Monster Movie Fans

What sets Incident X apart from other games in the genre is the level of detail and realism applied to the Kaiju. These monsters aren’t just oversized enemies; they’re complex, terrifying, and intelligently designed to create a unique and immersive experience. The developers have focused on making the monsters as menacing as they are smart, with dynamic behavior that keeps players on edge.

Incident X offers an experience that blurs the line between video games and films, capturing the emotional intensity of classic monster movies while providing a level of interactivity and immersion only video games can offer.

“We’ve created something that feels like a masterpiece where the game truly meets the movie,” the developers explained. “It’s not just about fighting monsters, it’s about surviving in a world where these enormous, terrifying creatures have the upper hand.”

Recent Recognition: Hammerbuck Games Awarded Best Innovative Indie Shooter Game of 2025

In addition to the game’s growing fan base, Hammerbuck Games has been recognized for its outstanding contribution to the indie gaming world. The studio recently received the Best Innovative Indie Shooter Game in North America of 2025 award from Best of Best Review. This accolade highlights the company’s unique approach to blending cinematic storytelling with cutting-edge gameplay mechanics in Incident X.

The award reflects Hammerbuck Games’ commitment to pushing the boundaries of game design, offering a fresh perspective on the soldier vs. monster genre. This recognition further cements their reputation as a studio to watch, paving the way for even more ambitious projects in the future.

Global Ambitions and Industry Recognition

Hammerbuck Games is quickly growing into a key player on the international gaming stage, and with the release of Incident X, the company aims to bring its unique vision to a global audience. As an indie studio, Hammerbuck Games is focused on making games that stand out by blending cinematic storytelling with innovative gameplay mechanics. Incident X is a bold step forward, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the soldier vs. monster genre.

The company’s ambition is to continue building recognition within the global video game industry, and Incident X is just the beginning. With the game already available on Steam, Hammerbuck Games is eager to reach new players and introduce them to their unique brand of gaming experiences.

How to Experience “Incident X”

The highly anticipated Incident X is available now on Steam, where players can purchase and download the game for an adrenaline-pumping adventure against massive Kaiju. For more information and to purchase the game, visit the Steam page: Incident X on Steam .

Watch the Incident X trailer here: Incident X Trailer .

About Hammerbuck Games

Hammerbuck Games is an indie video game studio based in Hungary, dedicated to creating high-quality, cinematic gaming experiences. The company focuses on developing games that combine realistic storytelling, intense gameplay, and innovative design. With their flagship title Incident X, Hammerbuck Games is set to make its mark on the global stage, offering gamers the ultimate soldier vs. Kaiju experience.

Learn more at www.hammerbuckgames.com .

Media Contact:

Hammerbuck Games

Email: hbgcolab@gmail.com

Website

Steam

Trailer: Incident X Trailer