SalaryDr Launches First-Ever Dentist Salary Transparency Platform, Releases 2025 State & Specialty Trends

Dentists finally have a clear view of their pay. SalaryDr has launched the first salary transparency platform for dental professionals, revealing 2025 earnings by state, specialty, and practice type. “Dentists have been negotiating contracts in the dark for too long. We built SalaryDr to bring the same level of pay transparency that transformed tech and finance into dentistry,” said Tyler Polk, founder of SalaryDr.

Historically, dentistry has lacked the level of pay transparency seen in other professions such as technology, finance, and law. This lack of clarity has left many dentists navigating career and contract decisions without reliable data. SalaryDr now brings transparency to the forefront, empowering dental professionals with dentist salary data that shapes fairer negotiations, smarter career planning, and a clearer understanding of their financial outlook.

Key Findings From the 2025 Dentist Salary Report

Alongside the platform launch, SalaryDr has released its inaugural 2025 Dentist Salary Report, which highlights several notable trends affecting the profession nationwide:

State-by-state pay differences: Dentists in certain states earn significantly more than peers in neighboring regions, with wide disparities tied to cost of living, demand, and practice structures.

Specialty-based earnings: Specialists such as oral surgeons and endodontists continue to command higher salaries compared to general dentists, though gaps are narrowing in select markets.

Practice type dynamics: Salaries vary considerably depending on whether a dentist works in private practice, with a Dental Support Organization (DSO), or within a private equity-backed structure.

Gender pay gap: The report reveals that male dentists, on average, continue to out-earn female dentists, highlighting the ongoing need for equity conversations within the profession.

Corporate dentistry impact: The rise of DSOs and PE-backed practices is reshaping the financial landscape, influencing compensation models and career trajectories across the field.

By collecting and analyzing verified data, SalaryDr provides the dental community with the tools to compare earnings, explore market-specific opportunities, and understand how practice models influence pay. This level of transparency is a first for dentistry and follows similar movements in other industries where access to compensation data has transformed hiring, retention, and negotiation.

About SalaryDr

SalaryDr is the leading pay transparency platform for dental professionals. With thousands of verified submissions, it delivers real-time insights by state, specialty, and practice type, empowering dentists to negotiate fairer contracts and make smarter career decisions.

