Doginal Dogs Hosts Sold-Out DDVEGAS Community Event in Partnership with TAO Hospitality Group

Doginal Dogs, the global Web3 cultural brand and community movement, has announced the upcoming DDVEGAS, its second large-scale community event in partnership with TAO Hospitality Group. Building on the momentum of DDNYC earlier this year, Doginal Dogs will expand its presence to Las Vegas in October, delivering a three-day celebration designed to bring online culture into the physical world.

The event is expected to attract more than 1,000 attendees from around the world and is already sold out. Top holders of the Doginal Dogs collection have been granted complimentary access as part of the brand’s community-first approach, while additional tickets have reached the secondary market, where General Admission passes are reselling for over $700 and VIP packages have surpassed five figures. This demand underscores the strong exclusivity surrounding the event.

Through a special partnership with The Venetian, discounted rooms will be offered to community members, ensuring attendees can stay together and extend the gathering into a shared cultural experience.

A Partnership with TAO Hospitality Group

DDVEGAS marks the second collaboration between Doginal Dogs and TAO Hospitality Group, one of the most respected names in nightlife and hospitality. Following the success of DDNYC at the Moxy Hotel in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, the two groups will bring an even more elevated experience to Las Vegas.

The DDVEGAS schedule will feature a welcome party and swag drop at Lavo – Palazzo, a high-energy night at Hakkasan Studio inside the MGM Grand, a beach party at TAO Beach – Venetian, private VIP dinners, and a closing hangover brunch at Lavo. Each activation is designed to reflect Doginal Dogs’ signature blend of community, culture, and celebration.

Expanding a Cultural Movement

Doginal Dogs has quickly grown from a pioneering NFT project into one of the most recognized names in the Web3 cultural space. With high-profile collaborations, sold-out global events, and a commitment to rewarding loyalty, the brand continues to push the boundaries of what digital-native communities can achieve offline.

“DDNYC showed what was possible when we took our culture into the real world,” said Shibo (David Chaboki), co-founder of Doginal Dogs. “DDVEGAS is about raising the bar with bigger venues, deeper partnerships, and an opportunity to show that Web3 is about real people coming together.”

“Las Vegas is the perfect stage for this milestone,” added Bark (Christian Barker), co-founder of Doginal Dogs. “Partnering with TAO Hospitality Group and The Venetian will allow us to give our community an unforgettable experience that sets the standard for how crypto and culture intersect in real life.”

From New York to Las Vegas

With DDNYC establishing the template in New York and DDVEGAS set to expand the vision in Las Vegas, Doginal Dogs is reinforcing its role as a leader at the intersection of blockchain, culture, and community. Each event further strengthens its reputation as a cultural movement that is not only reshaping digital culture but also redefining how communities gather, celebrate, and create lasting impact.

About Doginal Dogs

Doginal Dogs is a global cultural movement at the intersection of Web3, art, and community. Founded by Christian Barker (Bark) and David Chaboki (Shibo), Doginal Dogs has grown from an NFT collection into a worldwide brand known for its community-first ethos, sold-out events, and innovative partnerships. With a mission rooted in culture, creativity, and generosity, Doginal Dogs continues to lead the way in bringing digital communities into the real world.

About TAO Hospitality Group

TAO Hospitality Group is one of the world’s leading names in hospitality, known for its luxury restaurants, beach clubs, lounges, and nightclubs in major cities. With a reputation for excellence, innovation, and cultural relevance, TAO Hospitality Group provides unparalleled experiences that align seamlessly with Doginal Dogs’ community-driven events.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.