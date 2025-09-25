Historic Purse Building in Downtown Dallas Comes to Market as Rare U.S. Redevelopment Opportunity for Global Investors

The Purse Building, one of Dallas’ most historic commercial landmarks, has come to market as a rare U.S. redevelopment opportunity. Located at 601 Elm Street in Downtown Dallas, the six-story, 65,000-SF property offers scale, history, and investment potential for global buyers.

Dating back to 1905, this six-story property reflects more than a century of Dallas’ growth. It first housed the Parlin & Orendorff Implement Company and later Purse & Co. Wholesale Furniture. Today it appears on the National Register of Historic Places as one of the city’s few surviving pre-World War I warehouse buildings.

The building also carries a unique chapter of American history. In 1963, the FBI commandeered the property as its command center during the JFK assassination investigation, underscoring its prominence at Dealey Plaza.

Wildcat Management, led by Dallas developer Tanya Ragan, acquired and restored the building after it sat vacant for nearly three decades. In 2020, Wildcat completed a major core and shell renovation, preserving original architectural features while preparing the building for adaptive reuse.

“Restoring the Purse Building has been one of my pride projects,” said Ragan. “It honors the history of Dallas while positioning the property for its future.”

The ±65,000-square-foot property offers six open floor plates of approximately 9,100 square feet each, with exposed brick, timber beams, and industrial-style windows. The rooftop delivers 360-degree unobstructed skyline views, and the ground floor offers a prime corner location suited for retail or restaurant use. Zoning CA-1(A) allows for all uses with no maximum density.

Potential redevelopment scenarios include boutique hotel (102-116 key feasibility), creative office, residential lofts or condominiums, or mixed-use concepts combining retail, dining, and workspace. As a historic property, the building also qualifies for federal and state historic tax credits and local abatements, which can offset up to 45 percent of rehabilitation costs.

Positioned at the center of more than $3 billion in planned development in the Dallas Convention Center District and surrounding neighborhoods, the Purse Building stands as a flagship opportunity in one of the city’s most active urban markets.

For more information, see Historic Purse Building in Downtown Dallas Officially Listed for Sale.

About Tanya Ragan

Tanya Ragan is an entrepreneur, speaker, and President of Wildcat Management, a Dallas-based commercial real estate development firm leading urban revitalization projects. Known for her tenacity and dealmaking acumen, she is a nationally recognized voice in commercial real estate, female empowerment, and entrepreneurship. Ragan is the co-author of the best-selling book Blaze Your Own Trail, a multiple business award winner-including the GlobeSt. Women of Influence Award and Bisnow’s Women Leading Real Estate-and is ranked in the Top 100 Commercial Real Estate Influencers by The Business Journal.