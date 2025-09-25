The Mil Project Revolutionizes Remote Military Living with New Micro-Resort Concept

The Mil Project Prepares To Launch First Ever Micro-Resort Near Edwards AFB

Edwards AFB, CA – The Mil Project, a groundbreaking hospitality initiative designed for military families, is proud to announce the plans for its first micro-resort near Edwards Air Force Base (AFB) in California. The Mil Project aims to revolutionize military-adjacent living by creating vibrant, mixed-use developments that combine boutique accommodations, retail, food, and beverage offerings, all designed to cater to the unique needs of military families, service members, and local communities.

Founded by Rachel Beierle, a USAF military spouse, The Mil Project seeks to address the challenges faced by military families and the lack of quality, well-designed spaces around remote military bases. With a deep understanding of the military lifestyle, Beierle combines her expertise in design and hospitality to create spaces that feel inspiring and connected.

“We aim to transform the military experience for both service members and their families,” says Beierle. “Our micro-resorts will offer a welcoming place for people to relax, connect, and enjoy the small-town charm with the amenities and design they deserve.”

Transforming Military Communities Through Hospitality

The core mission of The Mil Project is to provide modern, thoughtful spaces just outside military base gates. The focus is on blending thoughtful design, community-building elements, and high-quality services to provide a respite for those who often find themselves stationed in remote or underserved locations. With Edwards AFB as its first location, The Mil Project aims to create a model that can be replicated at military bases across the United States and beyond.

The micro-resort concept focuses on creating self-contained environments that offer military families more than just basic accommodations. The development integrates local retail, dining options, and recreational activities to create a dynamic and thriving community space. For Beierle, this project is deeply personal, inspired by her own experiences navigating the challenges of military life.

“This project is about solving problems that I, and many other military spouses, have experienced firsthand,” says Beierle. “It’s about creating spaces that foster connection, purpose, and a sense of home, even when you’re away from the comforts of civilian life.”

A New Approach to Military Town Design

Unlike traditional hotels or resorts, The Mil Project is set apart by its approach to development. The mixed-use concept brings together hospitality and community in an intentional way, turning vacant or underutilized land into destinations that serve both military families and the wider community. This strategy also helps foster a sense of pride and belonging for those living in or visiting military towns.

Beierle’s background in architectural design allows her to approach the project with a unique perspective, prioritizing aesthetics, comfort, and functionality. “Military families are used to dealing with temporary housing and lack of amenities,” she adds. “I believe that they deserve more than that. The Mil Project aims to fill this gap and create spaces where they can truly feel at home.”

Building Beyond Base: Expanding the Mil Project Vision

While Edwards AFB is just the beginning, The Mil Project is designed with the future in mind. Beierle hopes that the success of this first micro-resort will pave the way for similar developments across the country. Each new location will be carefully selected to ensure it meets the needs of the military community while also contributing positively to the surrounding area.

Looking ahead, Beierle envisions The Mil Project becoming a global leader in military-adjacent hospitality, setting a new standard for how military families live, work, and play. By providing more than just a hotel stay or temporary housing solutions, the project intends to reshape what military communities can look like, with a focus on connection, creativity, and long-term sustainability.

About The Mil Project

The Mil Project is a collective of micro-resorts planned to be located near remote military installations, focused on redefining military-adjacent hospitality. Founded by Rachel Beierle, a USAF military spouse, the initiative aims to create vibrant, mixed-use developments that offer military families, service members, and local communities a sense of home, connection, and purpose. The Mil Project combines boutique lodging with local retail, food, and beverage offerings in a way that fosters community and reimagines life both on and off base. The first micro-resort plans to be located near Edwards AFB in California, with plans to expand across the United States and globally.

Rachel Beierle

Founder, The Mil Project

Email: info@themilproject.com

