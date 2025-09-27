Does Your New iPhone 17 Have Scratches? Apple Says Do This to Fix It

Apple is pushing back on complaints that the new iPhone 17 models scratch too easily, blaming the marks on the MagSafe display stands in retail stores. The company told a publication that the marks on iPhone 17 devices are not scratches at all, but rather bits of material from the old and worn MagSafe charging stand. Apple says these marks can be easily cleaned off the phone’s casing. The company plans to prevent the issue from further affecting demo iPhone units, presumably by replacing the worn MagSafe stands.

The Durability of the iPhone 17 Pro

Apple’s explanation may not convince everyone, especially iPhone 17 Pro users. Social media has been filled with pictures showing scratches on the back of iPhone 17 Pro demo units, with the problem appearing to particularly affect the deep blue color. Some pictures even show brand new iPhones with bits of the metal casing chipped off. The “scratchgate” controversy is stirring up questions about the durability of the iPhone 17 Pro, which features an anodized aluminum shell. According to repair experts at iFixit, the iPhone’s anodization coating is particularly weak on its corners, including around the camera bay, which could lead to chipping over time. In contrast, the other iPhone 17 devices feature a more durable ceramic shell.

The YouTube channel JerryRigEverything also published a video showing that the iPhone 17 Pro deep blue model performs well in scratch tests. In the video, a key was used to try and scratch off some of the aluminum on the camera bay, but the marks were easily rubbed off, lending some credence to Apple’s explanation. However, the key was able to chip off the aluminum along the camera bay’s corners. Apple told a publication that the anodization layer on the casing is “extremely hard” and “exceeds industry standard guidelines for microhardness,” but it could still suffer from wear and tear over time, suggesting that users might want to consider buying a protective case.

What The Author Thinks This controversy highlights a significant gap between a company’s marketing and the real-world durability of a premium product. While Apple may be technically correct that the marks are not “scratches” on the glass, the fact that a $1,000+ phone can be so easily marred, either by a MagSafe stand or by chipping on its corners, is a major concern. This incident proves that a beautiful design is only as good as its durability. The company’s recommendation to use a case feels like a tacit admission that the design, while aesthetically pleasing, is not robust enough to withstand everyday wear and tear. This is a story about the fragile nature of new materials and the high expectations consumers have for a premium product.

Featured image credit: Heute

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.