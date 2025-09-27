Logitech’s New Keyboard Charges with Light and is Built to be Repaired

Logitech has announced the launch of a new repairable, solar-powered keyboard, the Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980. This wireless keyboard features a solar cell that the company claims can last up to a decade without needing a battery change. The solar aspect is particularly cool because the keyboard can be charged by artificial light, not just direct sunlight, meaning it can stay powered up even in an office that doesn’t get a lot of natural light.

In a move that emphasizes sustainability, the keyboard is also designed to be repairable. According to a report, Logitech has encased the keyboard in a plastic casing that is easy for users to work around, and spare parts for repairs are being sold by iFixit, a website that partners with many tech companies to provide replacement parts. Aside from its solar charging and repairability, the keyboard is a fairly standard wireless Logitech model. It has both Mac and PC button labels and includes a new dedicated key for launching an AI assistant. The Logitech K980 is available now for $99.99 on the company’s website.

Author’s Opinion This keyboard represents a significant, and overdue, step towards a more sustainable and user-friendly model for consumer electronics. By combining a solar-powered design with a commitment to repairability, Logitech is directly addressing two major consumer pain points: the environmental impact of disposable gadgets and the frustration of planned obsolescence. This approach not only provides a tangible benefit to the user, who no longer needs to worry about replacing batteries, but also sets a positive example for the industry, proving that innovation can be both technologically advanced and environmentally conscious. It is a win for both the consumer and the planet, and a strong statement about the future of responsible hardware design.

Featured image credit: DonanimHaber

