Young Entrepreneur David KY Chua Strengthens Positioning and Leadership Coaching with Acquisition Move

David KY Chua, a third-generation entrepreneur and founder of Vertex Mastery, has reaffirmed his mission to help SME founders scale their businesses, position for exit, and achieve personal freedom. He has strengthened this mission with the acquisition of Sean Business International, a move designed to expand Vertex Mastery’s SME coaching capabilities and deepen its regional impact

David Chua is widely recognized as one of Malaysia’s leading business strategists and international speakers, known for his expertise in business positioning and leadership communication. His unique East-meets-West frameworks — including Category King™ and White Sand Strategy — combine Western business systems with Eastern adaptability, enabling founders to achieve clarity in their business models and leadership communication. This approach has earned him recognition as one of Asia’s top business speakers and strategists.

As a thought leader, David Chua has trained over 20,000 entrepreneurs across Asia in positioning, leadership development, and communication. His work extends beyond conventional business coaching, blending positioning strategies with personal development to help founders transform not just their companies but also themselves as leaders.

David Chua’s entrepreneurial journey also reflects his own philosophy of building scalable, exit-ready businesses. He is the Marketing Director of Kim Hin Industry Berhad, a Bursa-listed company with more than RM300 million in revenue. Earlier in his career, he successfully exited his VideoHero business in a six-figure cash deal, further establishing his credibility as a young entrepreneur who practices what he teaches.

Under his leadership, Vertex Mastery has launched and expanded several key initiatives:

Acquisition of Sean Business International, reinforcing SME coaching capacity.

Expansion of Category King™ programs into Japan and Thailand, following its Malaysian launch.

Exclusive collaboration with Hollywood coach Larry Gilman on MOSE, with Vertex Mastery as Malaysia's sole organizer.

Hosting the Speaking with Impact event, featuring Harith Iskander and David Lai.

Certification with Blair Singer, enabling the delivery of globally recognized leadership training.

David Chua’s credibility extends to the global stage. He has shared platforms with influential figures such as Tony Robbins, Robert Kiyosaki, Gary Vaynerchuk, Steve Wozniak, and Les Brown, reinforcing his role as a trusted business positioning coach with international reach.

Through Vertex Mastery, David Chua continues to advance his vision of empowering SME founders to move beyond competition, scale sustainably, and design businesses that are not only profitable but also exit-ready. By combining proven business positioning frameworks with leadership transformation, he aims to equip founders with the tools they need to thrive in increasingly competitive markets.

