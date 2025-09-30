Prices for Nvidia’s RTX 5000 Cards Drop More As Retailers Offer Discounts

The prices for some of Nvidia’s RTX 5000 graphics cards are continuing to fall, with a few retailers offering discounts below the normal cost. According to price tracking data, consumers can find even better prices today than they could a month ago. This normalized pricing and some deals are appearing for the RTX 5080 and the RTX 5070 Ti, as well as for AMD’s Radeon RX 9070 XT. Price history data shows that some RTX 5080 models have dropped by $40 to $80 from their original retail price of $999.

This drop comes as Walmart has kicked off its own “GeForce Week” sale. A standout deal offers a PNY RTX 5080 model for $929, a significant discount from its normal starting price of $999. Nvidia itself is offering the Founders Edition RTX 5080 at the normal $999 pricing from its own online store, and the improved supply is causing some to speculate that the company is clearing out inventory to launch upgraded RTX 5000 “Super” cards later this year or in early 2026. This is a welcome change from earlier this year, when the latest RTX 5000 models were hard to find at normal costs due to slim supplies and inflated pricing.

Retailer Deals and a Possible Explanation

For Nvidia’s RTX 5070 Ti card, consumers can also purchase the PNY model at the normal $749 starting price from either Walmart or Best Buy. Amazon is also selling a Gigabyte model for $749, though with a longer shipping time. In addition, Walmart buyers can score an RTX 5070 from either MSI or PNY for $499, a decrease from the usual $549 starting price. For those who live near a Micro Center, the retailer is offering even bigger in-store discounts that are expected to last through Monday, such as a Gigabyte RTX 5080 for $899 and an MSI RTX 5070 for $479.

The pricing for AMD’s Radeon RX 9070 XT has also improved from last month, though it has not yet returned to its original $599 starting price, with the lowest found for $669. However, the situation is not changing much for Nvidia’s top-end RTX 5090 cards, which remain quite expensive at over $2,000. The pricing for these cards has remained steady, with a few models even increasing in price.

Author’s Opinion The falling prices and increased availability of these GPUs are a welcome return to normalcy for PC builders after a long period of inflated prices and slim supplies. This shift signals that the market is finally moving past the post-pandemic supply chain issues and price gouging. While the speculation about new “Super” cards is a likely reason for the price drops, it ultimately benefits consumers who have been waiting for a more affordable entry point into high-end gaming. It’s a reminder that competition and product refresh cycles are essential for keeping prices in check and for giving consumers more choices in a market that has been volatile for too long.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

