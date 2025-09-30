DMR News

Labubu-Maker Pop Mart to Open First Canadian Store at B.C. Mall

ByDayne Lee

Sep 30, 2025

The Chinese toy maker behind the popular Labubu dolls will soon open its first store in Canada. Pop Mart’s debut Canadian location will be at the CF Richmond Centre mall in British Columbia, south of Vancouver. The chain says it will open during Pop Mart’s fourth quarter, with more details about the store to be released next month. The Canadian store will be a small piece of Pop Mart’s growing global footprint, as it currently operates more than 500 stores in 30 countries and has about 2,300 vending machines called roboshops spread across the globe.

Pop Mart is best known for selling collectible toys and figurines in “blind boxes.” These are packages that conceal their contents, encouraging customers to keep buying more to collect an entire range of toys. While the brand’s monster-like Labubus have been a massive hit, inspiring a whole world of fakes, the brand has also garnered attention with other collections, including Skullpanda, Dimoo, Molly, and Crybaby.

What The Author Thinks

Pop Mart’s entry into the Canadian market is a strategic move to capitalize on the growing global demand for its unique brand of collectible toys. By opening a physical store in a major urban center, the company is not just selling a product but is creating a destination and an experience for its dedicated fan base. The “blind box” model, which blends the thrill of surprise with the timeless appeal of collectability, is a brilliant marketing strategy that is likely to find a loyal following in Canada, just as it has in other parts of the world. This move shows that in an increasingly digital world, a unique physical retail experience can still be a powerful tool for brand building and community engagement.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Dayne Lee

