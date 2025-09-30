ParaTech Expert Witness Announces Comprehensive Digital Forensics Services

ParaTech Expert Witness Expands Digital Forensics Expertise for Complex Legal Cases

New Orleans, Louisiana – ParaTech Expert Witness, a leader in the field of digital forensics and litigation support, is proud to announce the expansion of its comprehensive technology services. With over 30 years of experience in technology and digital evidence analysis, ParaTech offers unparalleled expertise to legal teams and businesses, uncovering critical metadata and digital footprints that are often key to winning complex legal cases.

Founded by Richard Perniciaro, a former U.S. Air Force and Army veteran, ParaTech has worked on high-profile cases involving NFL players, Congressmen, and even the January 6, 2020 Presidential Transfer of Power. The firm’s unique approach, grounded in its in-depth understanding of how technology ecosystems interconnect, enables ParaTech to find evidence that other forensics firms often miss.

What Makes ParaTech Different? A Holistic Approach to Forensics

Unlike traditional forensics firms that typically focus on individual devices or data sources, ParaTech utilizes its extensive technology background to analyze entire systems and their interrelated data. This holistic perspective allows the firm to uncover crucial evidence by identifying connections between devices, networks, and systems, making it a critical asset in litigation where technology interactions are central to the case.

“Forensic analysis is not just about looking at data in isolation,” says Richard Perniciaro, founder and lead expert witness. “It’s about understanding how systems interact, how they leave digital footprints, and how those footprints can be used in court to tell a more comprehensive story. Our technology ecosystem perspective often reveals the evidence that other firms overlook.”

ParaTech’s team specializes in data extraction and analysis from a variety of digital sources, including computers, mobile devices, IoT devices, drones, and even cellular networks. The firm has earned a reputation for its rigorous, thorough approach, ensuring that the digital evidence it uncovers stands up in court.

Expertise in High-Profile Cases

ParaTech has been involved in several landmark cases, applying its unique technology forensic skills to analyze critical data. The firm played a key role in the investigation surrounding the 2020 Presidential Transfer of Power, helping to clarify key technological aspects of the events leading up to January 6. Additionally, ParaTech has assisted in cases involving NFL players, providing critical data evidence to help clear them of criminal charges related to extortion.

One of the firm’s most notable successes came when it cleared a client accused of a crime involving drone technology. The investigation uncovered crucial metadata revealing that the complainant was attempting to conceal an affair, ultimately leading to the dismissal of the charges. These examples underscore ParaTech’s ability to apply its technological expertise to high-stakes legal matters, where the smallest piece of digital evidence can make all the difference.

Innovating Forensic Services with Cutting-Edge Technology

ParaTech leverages industry-leading tools and techniques to forensically acquire and analyze data. Certified in several digital forensic disciplines, including Cellebrite (a premier mobile forensic software), ParaTech’s staff utilizes state-of-the-art software and hardware to ensure data integrity during collection and analysis.

By staying ahead of the curve in digital forensics technology, ParaTech provides its clients with the most up-to-date solutions to handle increasingly complex digital environments. Whether it is conducting mobile device extractions or analyzing cloud data, ParaTech is fully equipped to meet the challenges of modern forensics.

“Our goal is always to go beyond the obvious,” Perniciaro continues. “In digital forensics, the big picture is often hidden in the way systems interact and leave data trails. We dig deep to uncover those connections and present them in a way that is clear, understandable, and legally sound.”

A Proven Track Record in Courtroom Testimony

ParaTech’s commitment to excellence is reflected not only in the quality of its forensic analysis but also in its courtroom testimony. The firm’s expert witnesses are highly respected in the legal community for their ability to clearly explain complex technological concepts to judges and juries. This is a critical factor for success in cases where technology plays a central role, and the ability to translate technical data into a compelling narrative is essential.

With decades of experience and a proven track record of success, ParaTech is a trusted partner for attorneys, investigators, and businesses looking to uncover digital evidence that can make or break a case.

ParaTech is a leading expert witness and digital forensics firm specializing in forensic data acquisition, analysis, and litigation support. With over 30 years of experience in technology, ParaTech has served clients across industries, including law, government, and private sectors. ParaTech’s team of experts provides critical insights into complex cases involving digital systems, ensuring that clients receive the most thorough and accurate analysis available.

