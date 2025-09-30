RaDoTech Announces New Health Monitoring Device for Organ Health

A Journey from Love and Hope to Innovation

RaDoTech’s story began in 2012, driven by personal adversity, love, and an unwavering desire to save a life. Inventor Igor Berlinskiy and his wife Ekaterina had just welcomed their third child when a devastating diagnosis turned their lives upside down. Ekaterina, a new mother, was diagnosed with aggressive, hormone-dependent breast cancer. Their world was filled with uncertainty as they embarked on a long journey through treatments, surgeries, and recovery. The emotional and physical toll was immense, but their determination kept them going.

Despite surviving cancer, Ekaterina’s health problems were far from over. Years after completing her cancer treatments, she began experiencing unexplained heart issues. Visits to doctors around the world yielded no answers. Her condition worsened, leaving the Berlinskiys with more questions than solutions. It was during this time that fate intervened.

A chance meeting with Dr. Zabolotny, an expert in Ryodoraku-based functional diagnostics, would change everything. Dr. Zabolotny identified the root cause of Ekaterina’s heart problems and prescribed a simple, all-natural herbal rehabilitation program. Skeptical but desperate, Ekaterina and Igor decided to try this naturopathic approach. Within weeks, Ekaterina began to show signs of improvement. Her strength returned, her breathing improved, and her energy levels surged. 3 month later, miraculously, she even found out she just got pregnant with their fourth child. This marked the turning point in their journey.

Igor, deeply moved by his wife’s recovery, knew this technology needed to be shared with the world. He began research and development to transform Ryodoraku diagnostics into a portable, user-friendly device that could offer health insights to the masses. His technical background and experience, along with Dr. Zaboloty support led to the birth of RaDoTech – a company focused on empowering individuals to take control of their health through early detection and non-invasive monitoring.

The Science Behind RaDoTech’s Innovation

RaDoTech’s health monitoring device is based on the principles of Ryodoraku, traditional Japanese meridian science. By using safe, low-electric-current acupuncture points, the device measures the condition of 12 vital organs and 5 body systems in just a few minutes. It connects modern electronics with centuries-old health wisdom, creating a unique and powerful tool for health tracking.

Unlike typical wearables that focus on surface-level metrics like steps or heart rate, RaDoTech’s device dives deeper, offering insights into the functionality of vital organs such as the liver, kidneys, heart, lungs, digestive system and more. The device is FDA-registered, ensuring safety and reliability. What sets RaDoTech apart is its ability to turn raw data into actionable health suggestions, such as dietary recommendations, supplement suggestions, and lifestyle adjustments. This integration of health data is easy to use, making it accessible for individuals and families alike.

RaDoTech’s device is also designed to cater to a broad range of users. It supports up to 500 user profiles, making it ideal for families and clinics. This feature makes it distinct from other health trackers that are typically designed for individual use. By enabling multiple profiles, RaDoTech fosters a holistic approach to family and community health.

RaDoTech’s Global Recognition

RaDoTech’s innovation didn’t go unnoticed. In 2025, the company showcased its technology at CES in Las Vegas, joining the ranks of leading health-tech brands. This platform provided the company with global exposure, allowing them to present their unique solution to health-conscious individuals, families, and health professionals worldwide.

The positive reception from both consumers and industry experts has further solidified RaDoTech’s position in the health-tech space. Case studies from users have demonstrated the device’s ability to detect health issues before symptoms appear, empowering individuals to take proactive steps toward better health. For example, users have identified kidney risks, gallstones, and dietary imbalances early, preventing more serious health complications.

The Future of Health Monitoring

RaDoTech is not just another health tracker; it’s a game-changer in how we monitor and understand our bodies. The device’s ability to monitor organ function, combined with the actionable insights it provides, places it in a category of its own. This unique combination of ancient wisdom and modern technology offers users a complete picture of their health.

RaDoTech continues to improve and expand its offerings, with future plans to integrate even more advanced diagnostic capabilities. The company’s mission is clear: to make health monitoring accessible, simple, and impactful for everyone. Whether for families, individuals, or health professionals, RaDoTech’s device provides a comprehensive view of your health, enabling you to make informed decisions for a better quality of life.

RaDoTech was founded by Igor Berlinskiy after his wife's battle with breast cancer and subsequent health issues. The company is committed to offering non-invasive, FDA-registered health monitoring devices that give users insights into the condition of their vital organs. Combining Ryodoraku meridian science with modern technology, RaDoTech enables early detection of health issues and provides actionable recommendations for better health.

