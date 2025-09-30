Global Practice Advisors Expands Multinational Advisory Services

International Authority for Law and Medical Practices

Global Practice Advisors is pleased to announce the expansion of its multinational advisory services for law firms and medical practices operating in the United States and Brazil. The company focuses on compliance-safe corporate communications, business development systems, and reputation programs designed to turn expertise into measurable results and predictable demand.

Headquartered in the United States, with a footprint in Washington DC, New York, Miami, and São Paulo, the company leverages five years of proven results from its Brazilian branch, 220mkt. This expansion marks a new milestone in helping professional practices achieve growth across borders while maintaining cultural and regulatory fluency.

Founder Agatha Barreto, who created the firm and maintained it following her recovery from a stroke at the age of 31, emphasizes that the company’s mission is built on clarity, integrity, and disciplined strategy. “Good marketing isn’t noise – it’s solid proof, consistency, and compliance. We turn that into growth whether in Brazil, America, or the world,” said Agatha.

The Origin and Growth of the Firm

Global Practice Advisors was founded as a result of the success of 220mkt, a Brazilian marketing and business development firm that quickly gained recognition for its compliance-first approach in supporting law and medical practices. In 2022, 220mkt was awarded Great Place to Work® recognition/certification, solidifying the cultural foundation and service standards of the entire firm.

The shift from 220mkt into Global Practice Advisors represents a major milestone from a national agency to a multinational advisory firm. The firm also integrates 220tek, focused on AI, automation and technology integration, and “You Have a Mission”, a mentorship program founded by Agatha Barreto to empower women leaders in professional practices with strategic clarity and confidence.

With this multi-faceted structure, the company brings together advisory services, mentorship, and business development into one growth framework designed for law firms and medical practices navigating domestic markets.

Why Regulated Industries Need a Different Playbook

Law firms and medical practices operate under strict regulatory oversight in both the United States and Brazil. In particular, marketing and promotional activities are subject to scrutiny by regulatory bodies such as the Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil (OAB) for legal professionals, the Conselho Federal de Medicina (CFM) for healthcare providers in Brazil, and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) guidelines in the U.S.

Global Practice Advisors addresses these complexities by crafting communications strategies that foster measurable credibility without violating compliance rules. The firm’s proprietary Authority & Growth methodology focuses on building confidence and credibility through press coverage, speaking engagements, distinguished awards, councils, and case vignettes, rather than relying only on broad marketing tactics.

“Instead of empty promises, we build demand with measurable preliminary results that drive future performance indicators,” said a spokesperson from Global Practice Advisors.

Strategic Positioning and Digital Presence

A key differentiator of Global Practice Advisors is its bilingual portfolio (English and Portuguese), that showcases, for example, one of the biggest Public Law Firms of the continent, as well as the President of the Brazilian Society of Coloproctology, and other health and law firms that are known as experts in their fields. “Cultural fluency is critical for establishing credibility and authority, and the 220mkt team ensures that the clients messaging remains relevant and culturally transmissible across North and South America.”

The firm also integrates international SEO strategies to ensure that clients’ trust assets, such as client testimonials, press mentions, and awards, are visible to the right audience at the right time. This strategic use of international SEO minimizes message dilution and maximizes visibility across both U.S. and Brazilian markets.

“Across the equator, the rules change, but the principle is the same: clarity wins,” said Agatha Barreto, underscoring the consistency of the firm’s approach in both markets.

Founder’s Story: Resilience and Purpose

Agatha Barreto’s personal journey has shaped the ethos of Global Practice Advisors. In 2022, at just 31 years old, Barreto survived a stroke. This life-changing event deepened her belief in the importance of clarity, consistency, and integrity in both business and life.

This perspective has become the foundation of the company’s mission to provide clients with a long-term, ethical approach to growth. “We aim to build demand the right way, with integrity, clarity, and compliance,” said Barreto.

Barreto’s personal story also inspired the launch of VM – You Have a Mission, a mentorship platform that equips women leaders in law and medical practices with the strategic routines and confidence they need to sustain growth. This mentorship initiative reflects the group’s commitment to empowering leadership while building successful, compliance-first practices.

Signals of Credibility

Global Practice Advisors and its affiliated companies have an impressive track record of building authority and trust for law firms and medical practices in both the U.S. and Brazil. Key milestones include:

Great Place to Work® recognition for 220mkt in Brazil.

A five-year history advising law firms and medical practices on compliance-safe communications and business development.

Client testimonials, speaking invitations, and media features across both countries.

Best of Best Review recognition of 220tek as the Best International Marketing & Business Development Agency for Doctors and Lawyers in the U.S. of 2025.

These accomplishments are a testament to the company’s commitment to ethical growth and sustainable results.

Advisory, Execution, and Mentorship in One Framework

The unique structure of Global Practice Advisors provides a comprehensive suite of services that combines strategy, execution, and leadership development. The firm’s advisory services are complemented by the execution capabilities of 220mkt and 220tek in Brazil, ensuring that clients receive holistic support tailored to their regulatory environments. Additionally, VM – You Have a Mission builds leadership strength, particularly among women in the professional services sector.

This integrated approach delivers measurable results by aligning every aspect of clients’ business development strategy with the existing regulatory frameworks of both the U.S. and Brazil.

Looking Ahead

As Global Practice Advisors continues to expand its services in the United States, it remains dedicated to helping law firms and medical practices break ground and achieve predictable demand while adhering to compliance regulations. This expansion marks a major milestone in the firm’s commitment to fostering growth with integrity and discipline across borders.

Global Practice Advisors offers a comprehensive, compliance-first, bilingual, and strategic brand positioning approach for practices looking to expand their reach and reputation in the U.S. and Brazil.

About Global Practice Advisors

Global Practice Advisors is a multinational advisory boutique that serves law firms and medical practices in the United States and Brazil. The company specializes in compliance-safe corporate communications, business development systems, and reputation programs designed to transform expertise into measurable authority and predictable demand. With its proprietary methodology, bilingual execution, and international SEO capabilities, the firm provides a unique system for building credibility and sustainable growth in regulated industries.

The firm operates as part of a group that includes 220mkt and 220tek in Brazil, and “You Have a Mission”, a mentorship program for women owned businesses. Global Practice Advisors is headquartered in the United States, with clients located in Washington DC, New York, Miami, Curitiba, Brasília and São Paulo.

Media Contact

Agatha Barreto

Founder, Global Practice Advisors

Email: agatha@globalpracticeadvisors.com

Website

Instagram

LinkedIn

Instagram