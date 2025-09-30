Premier Wellness of South Florida Honored with 2025 Evergreen Award

National Recognition for Innovation in Mental Health Supportive Housing and Services

Premier Wellness of South Florida, co-founded by mental health advocate and professional Jacqui Coates-Colón, has been awarded the prestigious “ Best Mental Health Supportive Housing in the US of 2025 ” by the Evergreen Awards. This recognition highlights the organization’s innovative approach to supportive living, its dedication to fostering lasting wellness, and its measurable impact on individuals transitioning from treatment to the community.

The Evergreen Awards, known for honoring organizations making meaningful contributions to health care and community development, recognized Premier Wellness for its distinctive model of supportive housing that bridges the gap between treatment and sustainable mental health recovery. The award underscores the organization’s position as a leader in redefining how mental health recovery is supported in the United States.

A Decade of Community Impact and Transformation

Since its founding, Premier Wellness of South Florida has helped hundreds of individuals navigate the often-overlooked challenges that arise after treatment. Many individuals completing clinical programs encounter difficulties when reintegrating into daily life, frequently struggling with navigating mental health care, isolation, unemployment, or lack of follow through and stable housing. Premier Wellness has addressed these gaps by creating an environment that prioritizes safety, stability, and personal growth.

Residents in Premier Wellness are supported through guidance in securing employment, pursuing education, volunteering, finding a hobby, socializing, attending mental health related appointments, connecting, and developing essential life skills. This emphasis on practical, realistic tools enables participants to build confidence and self-sufficiency while fostering a sense of belonging.

“Receiving this award is a testament to the impact our community has created over the years,” said Jacqui Coates-Colón, Founder of Premier Wellness. “We believe that healing continues long after treatment ends. Our role is to provide the guidance, structure, and encouragement individuals need to live full and meaningful lives.”

Building Stability and Reducing Recidivism

A cornerstone of Premier Wellness’s mission is its focus on reducing recidivism—the repeated cycle of hospitalizations or returns to treatment facilities. By offering a supportive and structured living environment, the organization has provided individuals with the stability and guidance they need to learn navigating life’s ebbs and flows while living with persistent mental illness.

Residents of Premier Wellness consistently report improvements in self-esteem, independence, and social connection. The program’s emphasis on community engagement helps reduce stigma surrounding mental health while encouraging residents to take active roles in shaping their futures.

“When people feel safe, valued, and supported, they begin to truly believe in themselves,” Coates-Colón explained. “Our supportive housing model has proven to not only reduce relapse but also to create lasting change in the lives of those we serve.”

A Leading Approach to Long-Term Stability and Well-being

The program integrates case management with life skills training to help individuals navigate the realities of everyday life. Group activities, structured accountability, and personalized support plans ensure that each resident’s unique needs are addressed. This model acknowledges that recovery is not a single milestone but an ongoing process.

Premier Wellness’s philosophy, embodied in its mantra “In This Together,” reflects the organization’s commitment to empathy, respect, and compassion. Its environment allows individuals to heal at their own pace while surrounded by a supportive community that encourages growth and resilience.

Looking Ahead

With national recognition from the Evergreen Awards, Premier Wellness of South Florida is positioned to expand its impact and continue leading innovative approaches to supportive living in the mental health field. The award signals not only the effectiveness of the program but also the urgent need for more initiatives that prioritize long-term wellness and community reintegration.

“Premier Wellness represents the next chapter in mental health care—where recovery does not end with treatment, but continues in an environment that empowers individuals to find their level of success, balance, and stability,” said Coates-Colón. “This recognition inspires us to keep building pathways toward lasting wellness.”

About Premier Wellness of South Florida

Premier Wellness of South Florida was established to provide transformative supportive living for individuals facing persistent mental health challenges. The organization integrates personalized support services, skill development, and community engagement to ensure individuals have the tools and guidance they need to thrive after treatment and/or hospitalization. With a commitment to reducing recidivism and fostering belonging, Premier Wellness continues to empower residents to achieve independence, stability, and long-term mental wellness.

