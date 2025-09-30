Hivello’s Native Token $HVLO is Now Listed on BingX

Hivello, a DePIN aggregator that enables users to earn by monetizing idle (computing) resources across multiple DePINs (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks), has announced that its native token $HVLO is now listed on BingX, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges.

With more than 20 million users across 100+ countries, BingX provides a global gateway for digital assets. By listing on the exchange, Hivello is expanding access to $HVLO in key regions such as Southeast Asia, Europe, and Latin America, giving users a trusted and user-friendly platform to trade the token worldwide.

For Hivello, the BingX listing marks a significant milestone in its growth journey. It not only boosts liquidity and accessibility for current holders but also introduces $HVLO to new communities across diverse regions. This achievement reflects Hivello’s commitment to making its token widely available while laying a stronger foundation for long-term adoption and ecosystem growth. The listing also builds on the relationship between the two companies, as BingX Ventures recently joined as an investor in Hivello, further strengthening the alignment between the exchange and Hivello’s long-term mission.

“Listing on BingX expands our reach significantly, giving millions of users easier access to HVLO,” said Domeic Carosa, Chairman & Co-founder of Hivello. “For us, this is about more than liquidity—it’s about building bridges to new communities and ensuring our token is accessible to everyone who wants to participate in the decentralized economy.”

“At BingX, our mission is to make digital assets more accessible, secure, and useful for people everywhere,” said Josh Lu, Co-founder of BingX. “Adding innovative projects like Hivello aligns with that vision, giving our users access to new opportunities while helping build the future of decentralized infrastructure.”

About BingX :

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company offering a full suite of products, including spot trading, derivatives, copy trading, and AI-powered tools. The platform is committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading experience that supports users of all levels, from beginners to professionals.

About Hivello :

Hivello is an aggregator of DePIN projects that allows any user to participate in a variety of DePIN networks with just a few clicks. This eliminates the technical hurdles that many users face when trying to join these networks, and allows users to earn passive income by mobilizing their idle computers.We aim to create a simple app that allows users to contribute their computer resources and earn passive income, with no technical knowledge required. It’s as easy as downloading, installing, and running nodes, making complex technologies accessible and beneficial to all.

