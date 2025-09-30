Tree Scouts Tree Service brand expands into Lakeway, TX

Tree Scouts, a family-owned business, local to Central Texas, now proudly serves Lakeway & Bee Cave residents with exclusive care with their new Tree Scouts Tree Service Lakeway company.

Staffed with ISA-certified arborists and tree risk assessment qualified professionals, their team has decades of combined experience in Lakeway and Bee Caves and provides free estimates along with handling all permits and complying with city ordinances.

Their arborists aim to take care of it all and guide the customers through the entire process to make premium tree service easy and affordable.

The tree services available from the business includes:

Tree trimming

Tree removals

Stump grinding

Emergency tree removals

Arborist services

& more

The brand is also working hard to help the planet with a portion of their proceeds going to EarthShare Texas & Keep Austin Beautiful to protect Texas’ environments.

Already trusted in neighboring cities Leander, Cedar Park, and Georgetown, with 300+ 5-star reviews, the company guarantees a high quality solution for every client.

About Tree Scouts

Tree Scouts provides expert tree services across Austin and its surrounding areas.

Based in Leander, the team proudly serves a wide range of nearby communities. Tree Scouts is managed and owned by two best friends who came from humble beginnings before working to build their own brand and company from scratch. Now with strong roots firmly in place throughout Austin, the duo work to deliver the best quality solution to clients across the city and through surrounding areas. This has earned them a solid reputation ensuring that they always meet client expectations on the market. Tree Scouts aims to be the one stop solution for anyone who needs support with trees on their property. Whether clients are looking for a full removal or a simple tidy, Tree Scouts aims to provide the right answer.

Their mission is to help Lakeway homeowners and commercial property owners keep their properties safe, healthy, and beautiful.

More information about Tree Scouts can be found on the business website. Alternatively, a representative for the company can be contacted directly using the information provided below.