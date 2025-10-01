Art Unites the World, Piano Resonates with the Future, Gulangyu Piano Art Week Lights Up a New Global Cultural Tourism Landmark

On September 30, the 14th Gulangyu Piano Art Week officially opened on Gulangyu Island, Xiamen. The event is hosted by the Xiamen Municipal People’s Government, Fujian Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and the Fujian Federation of Literary and Art Circles. It is co-organized by the Administrative Committee of Xiamen Gulangyu-Wanshishan Scenic Area, Xiamen Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, Xiamen Federation of Literary and Art Circles, Siming District People’s Government, and Xiamen Media Group.

As one of the most influential piano art events in China and the wider Asia-Pacific region, this year’s Piano Art Week continues under the theme:“Romantic World Heritage, Joyful Piano Island – OUR ISLAND, OUR PIANO”, featuring over 80 events across seven major sections, held from September 30 to October 6 on Gulangyu. Select programs will also extend to Fuzhou, Quanzhou, and other cities—creating a cross-border celebration of piano artistry.

1. Masters Gather on Piano Island: A Starry Constellation of Global Artists

This year’s Art Week upholds its core values of “world-class artistry, refined aesthetics, and broad public appeal,” delivering a series of high-quality concerts led by internationally acclaimed pianists and organists.

Marc-André Hamelin, world-renowned Canadian pianist and Gulangyu’s resident artist, opened the festival with a masterful performance. Andrei Pisarev, a Gulangyu resident artist, Honored Artist of Russia, and first-prize winner of the International Mozart Piano Competition, will also present a captivating solo recital.

Other distinguished guest performers include: Arnaldo Cohen (Brazil), Alberto Baldrighi, President of the Brescia Conservatory of Music (Italy), Joanna Clare MacGregor, Head of Piano at the Royal Academy of Music (UK). They will all take the stage at Gulangyu Concert Hall, presenting a series of world-class performances.

The pipe organ segment is equally stellar. Featured artists include: David Titterington, Head of Organ at the Royal Academy of Music (UK), Jürgen Kursawa, renowned German organist, Shin Dong-il, Head of Organ Studies at Yonsei University (South Korea), Kim Hyo-young, sheng player and Korean traditional wind musician. They will perform at the Gulangyu Organ Art Center, showcasing the grandeur and majesty of organ music.

Adding further brilliance to the program is Shi Yijie, the first Chinese singer to appear at Italy’s prestigious Rossini Opera Festival. He will collaborate with Chinese harpsichordist and organist Shen Fanxiu in a refined “dialogue” between voice and instrument, delivering the elegance of classical art songs.

2. Boundless Aesthetic Education: Masters Nurturing Musical Talent

Continuing its commitment to music education and public benefit, this year’s Art Week features masterclasses and educational activities led by top musicians from Russia, the UK, Germany, South Korea, and more. These sessions will be held at the Organ Art Center and the Xiamen Music School (Gulangyu Campus), and are open to global participants. To engage a wider audience, the Art Week also offers introductory piano workshops designed for beginners and tourists. By providing diverse, multi-level programs, Gulangyu is transforming from a concert destination into a cultural hub that nourishes the soul through music education.

3. Island in Rhythm: Music for All, Everywhere

Music moves beyond the concert hall and into the streets, beaches, and everyday life. Centered around the theme of “Piano+”, this year’s Art Week integrates art into the entire island through events like art film screenings, starlit markets, and more—breaking the boundaries of traditional performance spaces.

From sunrise melodies to sunset serenades, open-air concerts bring music to every corner of the island: A piano accompanied by waves at the Sunken Plaza by the Piano Pier, Harmonies drifting through Monet Garden. Improvisations blending with the sea breeze at Gangzaihou Beach. Themed concerts such as “Neo-Chinese Fantasy Night”, “Jazz Island Language”, and “Poetry in Pop” will be performed under open skies, with the beach as the stage, waves as the beat, and stars as the spotlight.

The Shared Piano Project further expands access to music throughout the city. In Xiamen alone, 28 performance spots have been set up across Gulangyu’s historic landmarks and public spaces, including: Zhongshan Road, Guanren Community on Yundang Street, Xiamen Maritime World Mall, Jimei Dragon Boat Pool, Xiamen Jinsha Academy.

The initiative also reaches Fuzhou and Quanzhou, with pianos placed in cultural landmarks such as the Fujian Museum, Fujian Folk Museum, Quanzhou Arts and Crafts Cooperative, and Fu Mansion, inviting locals and tourists alike to engage with music anytime—whether by listening or playing, becoming part of a living art experience.

Culture Through Exchange, Tourism Through Harmony

With the piano as its cultural bridge, the 14th Gulangyu Piano Art Week sets sail once again—deepening the dialogue between Chinese culture and global civilization. Gulangyu, with its distinctive artistic charm, continues to attract musicians and piano enthusiasts from around the world.

Through this event, the island shines as a symbol of China’s cultural soft power and creative vitality, contributing to the preservation and innovation of world heritage, and composing a new chapter in the global story of musical and cultural exchange.