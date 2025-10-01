DMR News

Nearly 200,000 BMWs, Toyota Supras Recalled for Starter Fire Hazard

ByDayne Lee

Oct 1, 2025

Almost 200,000 vehicles, primarily BMWs and a small number of Toyota Supras, are being recalled in the United States due to a fire hazard linked to their engine starters. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), approximately 196,355 cars manufactured between 2019 and 2022 are affected. The agency has issued a strong warning to owners: “Owners are advised to park their vehicles outside and away from structures until the remedy is complete.”

The recall covers a range of BMW models, including the 2019–2021 330i, 2019–2022 Z4, 2020–2022 X3, X4, and 530i, the 2021–2022 430i (standard and convertible), and the 2022 230i. Roughly 1,469 Toyota Supras built by BMW are also included in the recall.

The Cause of the Defect

The NHTSA’s recall notice explained that the engine starter relay in the affected vehicles can corrode, which may cause it to overheat and short circuit. This defect could lead to a fire whether the vehicle is parked or in use. BMW began investigating the issue after receiving reports of 10 cars catching fire, though no injuries or accidents have been linked to the defect. Dealers will replace the faulty starter at no cost to customers, but the fix will be rolled out in phases depending on parts availability. Owners can confirm if their car is affected starting on November 14 by entering its Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the NHTSA website.

Recall Details and History

This is not the first large-scale recall tied to fire risks for BMW. In 2023, the automaker recalled more than 720,000 vehicles across North America due to issues with an electric water pump. In 2018, the company faced penalties in South Korea after being accused of delaying action when more than 50 of its vehicles burst into flames. Federal officials stress that parking vehicles outdoors until repairs are made is the safest precaution.

What The Author Thinks

This large-scale recall is a sobering reminder that even in an age of advanced engineering and digital technology, fundamental mechanical flaws can still pose a serious risk. For luxury brands like BMW and Toyota, a fire hazard recall is a major blow to their reputation for safety and quality. The NHTSA’s stark warning to park vehicles outside highlights the severity of the issue and underscores the critical role that federal safety oversight plays in protecting consumers from potentially catastrophic defects. It also serves as a cautionary tale for the industry, showing that a failure in a seemingly small component can have massive, widespread consequences.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Dayne Lee

