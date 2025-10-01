Singleclic Releases Fall 2025 Dynamics 365 Readiness Primer Ahead of Release Wave 2

Guide helps organizations validate built-in features and governance before general availability on October 1.

Singleclic today announced it has published the 2025 Dynamics 365 Readiness Primer, a concise checklist and test plan designed to help business and IT leaders prepare for this fall’s Release Wave 2 across Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations and Customer Engagement apps. The primer—published August 29, 2025—is available now at 2025 Dynamics 365 Readiness Primer.

“As teams gear up for Wave 2 this fall, many of the fastest wins come from features they already own,” said Tamr Badr, CEO of Singleclic. “Our primer shows how to turn on those capabilities—without extra licenses or custom code—so adoption, governance, and data quality improve on day one.”

What the primer covers

The guide focuses on practical pre-GA validation, including:

· Establishing a “single way to work” via Task Recorder and role-based Workspaces

· Raising data quality using Excel Add-in and editable list experiences

· Wiring Business Events into Power Automate for near-real-time orchestration

· Synchronizing ERP↔CRM processes with Dual-write

· Bringing decision support to the point of action with embedded analytics

Availability and services

The Readiness Primer is available now on Singleclic’s hub for Microsoft Dynamics 365 resources. Organizations seeking assistance with planning, rollout, or adoption can engage Singleclic’s ERP services and CRM services.

About Singleclic

Singleclic helps organizations unlock value from business applications through pragmatic implementations of ERP, CRM, analytics, and automation. The company focuses on measurable outcomes—governance, adoption, and operational efficiency—across Microsoft business apps and adjacent cloud services.