Oura CEO Talks Potential IPO and ‘Nonnegotiable’ Data Privacy

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Oura Health CEO Tom Hale did not discuss reports that the company is raising new funding that would value the health-tracking ring maker at nearly $11 billion. However, he did talk about his ambitions to take Oura public. “We’ve certainly hit the thresholds of size, trajectory, scale and growth,” Hale said. “We could go public. Is that in our plans? It’s certainly an option. And when the moment is right, we’ll let everyone know.”

Oura has been experiencing a period of explosive growth. The company recently announced that it expects to generate over $1 billion in revenue this year, effectively doubling its revenue from 2024. Hale also mentioned his own sleep habits, noting that he gets about 7.5 hours of sleep each night.

Navigating Data Privacy in a Political Climate

Hale was asked about Oura’s participation in data-sharing programs initiated by the Trump administration. He responded that the company’s goal is to help customers share their data when it is useful to them. “It’s not, ‘Oh, I’m now sharing my data with the Trump administration.’ Like, no,” he said. Hale emphasized that “the privacy and security of your data is nonnegotiable,” especially when “it could be used in any way against you.”

Oura has publicly stated that it does not share or sell user data without explicit consent. The company’s privacy policy states that it uses data for purposes such as providing personalized insights, improving services, and performing analysis, but that these functions are done with data that has been processed to protect user privacy. The company also clarified that its work with the Department of Defense is executed within an isolated, secure environment and does not allow government access to civilian user data.

Author’s Opinion Tom Hale’s comments highlight the delicate balance that a health tech company must maintain between aggressive growth and building user trust. While the prospect of an IPO and doubling revenue is exciting for investors, the long-term success of a company like Oura depends entirely on its ability to be a trusted steward of its users’ most intimate data. Hale’s careful choice of words, particularly in response to questions about the Trump administration’s data-sharing programs, shows that the company is keenly aware of this balance and is trying to navigate a politically charged landscape without compromising its core value proposition of privacy. It is a reminder that in the health tech industry, trust is a currency as valuable as revenue.

Featured image credit: Jerry Kavan via Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.