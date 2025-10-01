Microsoft Copilot Can Now Help With Your Messy Photo Collection

A new AI feature coming to Windows 11 called Auto-Categorization could help those who struggle to keep their photographs organized. The new tool will automatically detect and sort a photo collection into one of four categories: screenshots, receipts, identity documents, and notes. Microsoft says the tool uses “language-agnostic recognition”, which means it can categorize documents even if they aren’t in English. Once sorted, users can find the categorized images instantly in the left navigation sidebar of the Photos app or by using the search bar. In a blog post announcing the move, Microsoft senior product manager Ronnie Myers said the tool will “save time, reduce clutter, and make your photo library easier to navigate.”

The new tool is currently rolling out on Windows 11 across all Insider channels, but it requires a Copilot+ PC to work. Users will also need to ensure their Photos app is updated to version 2025.11090.25001.0 or higher.

The Growing Reach of Copilot

This update is the latest in a series of moves by Microsoft to integrate Copilot into more parts of the Windows experience. Earlier this month, Copilot was added to Windows gaming for the first time, allowing players to get real-time tips and context on the games they are playing without leaving the game. Meanwhile, Copilot Vision, which debuted in July 2025, gave users the ability to let AI view and analyze whatever is on their screen and provide natural verbal assistance, a feature not yet available on ChromeOS or iOS. It is becoming harder and harder to avoid using Copilot entirely: Microsoft’s Copilot app is also set to automatically install itself on all Windows devices with 365 desktop apps onboard, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, starting in October.

Author’s Opinion This new photo categorization tool, while seemingly a small feature, represents a larger strategic move by Microsoft. It’s a way to demonstrate the value of a Copilot+ PC and a fully AI-integrated operating system. By automating mundane tasks like photo organization, Microsoft is positioning its AI not as a flashy add-on but as a fundamental part of a seamless user experience. This shows that the company is aiming to make AI a deeply embedded part of the operating system, a step towards a future where almost every digital task is handled by an AI assistant. This is a strategic move to show that its AI is not just for specific applications, but for the entire computing experience.

Featured image credit: BoliviaInteligente via Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.