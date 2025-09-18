DMR News

Microsoft to Automatically Install Copilot App on Windows Next Month

ByDayne Lee

Sep 18, 2025

Microsoft’s Copilot app will soon install itself on all Windows devices that have Microsoft 365 desktop apps onboard. In a notification sent to users last week, Microsoft said that starting in early October, the app will be automatically installed on compatible computers with Microsoft 365 suite apps like Excel, PowerPoint, and Word. The full rollout is expected to be complete by the middle of November.

The company’s statement explains that the Microsoft 365 Copilot app helps users by providing a centralized entry point to AI-powered features and capabilities, including chat, agents, and more. This change will add the app to the Windows Start Menu.

How to Prevent the Automatic Installation

For those who do not want Copilot automatically installed on their computer, there are specific steps to follow. This process requires administrator access. An admin can head to the Microsoft 365 Apps admin center on their device, then navigate to Customization > Device Configuration > Modern App Settings. Within this section, they will find an option called “Enable automatic installation of Microsoft 365 Copilot app” under the Microsoft 365 Copilot app section. Unticking this box will prevent the process from going forward.

Microsoft advises users to inform everyone who uses their computer system that the app is coming to minimize confusion upon its rollout. This is primarily aimed at business users, but it is also applicable for home use.

The Copilot app is available across Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows, but this new change only impacts those on Windows devices. The automatic installation is happening globally, but it will not affect customers in the European Economic Area. This is likely due to AI legislation within the EU, but it could mean a rollout in that region will follow at a later date.

What The Author Thinks

This move represents a clear strategic shift by Microsoft to make AI an inescapable part of the Windows user experience. It moves beyond simply offering a feature to actively pushing an AI service onto users’ devices, which could be seen as a sign of confidence in the technology but also a risk of alienating users who prefer more control. The exemption for the European Economic Area highlights the growing regulatory differences in how AI is deployed globally and suggests that Microsoft is willing to adapt its strategy to comply with differing legal frameworks, even as it pursues a more aggressive rollout in other regions.

Featured image credit: Heute

