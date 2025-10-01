DMR News

Specialized Ad Agency, MB Adv, Launches to Address Industry-Wide Performance Crisis In Google Ads

Oct 1, 2025

MB Adv believes that most Google Ads campaigns fail to achieve profitable ROAS due to three critical errors: poor conversion tracking setup, misaligned keyword targeting, and lack of proper audience segmentation. Now the PPC agency is seeking to use its industry research findings and experience to help address performance gaps for clients, boosting returns on ad spend.

The launch of a specialized agency to address these specific issues is timely. MB Adv Agency is poised to take advantage of the situation, thanks to its extensive expertise and in-depth knowledge. Compared to traditional agencies, which focus mainly on vanity metrics, MB Adv builds a conversion-first methodology for its eCommerce clients. It believes in adopting a lead-gen approach, seeking effective methodologies for building new sales funnels without the need for contracts. Clients stay with the company because its campaigns perform, rather than because they have signed contracts they can’t exit easily.

Founder of MB Adv, Matteo Braghetta, had the following to say on the current state of Google Ads efforts by regular brands:

“The idea that most campaigns essentially don’t work is shocking for the industry as a whole, but not for us. We knew from real performance data from client portfolios that existing approaches simply aren’t working. Small and medium-sized ecommerce businesses and lead generation companies are struggling more than many industry professionals realize with underperforming campaigns and lack of paid-for growth.”

