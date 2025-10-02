Older Z Flip cover screens just got a massive upgrade

The cover screens on older Samsung Galaxy Z Flip models are finally getting access to Google Gemini. The Z Flip 5 and 6, both of which share the same cover screen design as the newer Flip 7 lineup, have been updated to support Gemini. This new feature originally debuted with the Flip 7 and was notably absent from earlier models. The update appears to be tied to Samsung’s One UI 8 rollout over the past few days. For owners of older Z Flip models, this is finally a chance to tap into Gemini’s AI features and experience a massive upgrade to their device’s functionality.

Features and Quirks of the Integration

Using Gemini on the cover screen of the Flip 5 and 6 isn’t entirely seamless, but it works and includes a range of core features. Users can interact with the AI using both voice and text input, and the Gemini Live feature is available, including the ability to share your camera feed. One key feature that is missing from the cover screen, however, is screen sharing. Another quirk of the integration is that long-pressing the power button still prompts you to open the phone instead of launching Gemini, which adds a layer of inconvenience for those who want to interact with the AI without unfolding the device. Users can also access the Gemini app by adding it to their Good Lock launcher widget.

What The Author Thinks This update is a welcome lifeline for owners of older Galaxy Z Flip models. By bringing a flagship AI feature to older hardware, Samsung is not just keeping its customers happy but is also demonstrating a commitment to extending the life of its devices. This is a smart move that could build brand loyalty and encourage users to stick with the Samsung ecosystem, proving that a device’s value is not just determined by its initial specs but also by the software updates it receives over time. The decision to democratize a key AI feature across its product line is a strong statement that Samsung understands that customer satisfaction and long-term loyalty are essential for success in a competitive market.

