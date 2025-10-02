DMR News

Monaz Clinic Expands Luxury Non-Surgical Aesthetic Services at Premier Harley Street Location

ByEthan Lin

Oct 2, 2025

Enhancing Confidence with a Personal Touch

Monaz Clinic has always adhered to a philosophy that emphasizes individuality. The clinic’s expansion is driven by an increasing demand from clients seeking natural, personalized enhancements, ensuring that women feel refreshed and confident without losing their natural beauty.

Founder Mona Zirak comments, “At Monaz Clinic, our goal is not to change who you are, but to enhance your best features. We pride ourselves on delivering subtle, natural results that allow our clients to look and feel their best.”

This approach has garnered the clinic a loyal following of women seeking non-surgical treatments that preserve their unique facial structures while achieving a refreshed look.

A Broader Range of Tailored Treatments

The expanded offerings include advanced wrinkle-softening techniques, dermal fillers for lips, cheeks, jawlines, and tear troughs, along with non-surgical rhinoplasty. Additionally, the clinic has introduced next-generation skin rejuvenation therapies like PROFHILO, Polynucleotide Therapy, and SUNEKOS, providing clients with cutting-edge options for rejuvenating their skin from within.

Each treatment plan is bespoke, created to align with the individual’s facial anatomy and aesthetic goals. This personalized approach ensures that no two treatments are the same, guaranteeing results that look both natural and elegant.

Commitment to Safety and Transparency

Monaz Clinic’s reputation is built on a foundation of safety, trust, and transparency. All procedures are performed using FDA-approved products from reputable UK suppliers, ensuring the highest standards of care. Mona Zirak’s commitment to patient wellbeing is evident in every consultation, where clients are encouraged to make informed decisions without pressure.

“In an industry where some may feel overwhelmed, we aim to provide an honest, welcoming experience,” says Mona. “Our patients trust us because they know we have their best interests at heart. Sometimes, the best advice is saying no to a treatment if it’s not right for them.”

An Award-Winning Clinic at the Heart of London’s Medical District

Monaz Clinic is proud to announce its recognition as the Best Aesthetic Clinic in London for 2025 by the Evergreen Awards. This accolade highlights the clinic’s exceptional commitment to delivering high-quality, non-surgical treatments that focus on natural results and patient satisfaction.

The clinic’s intimate, luxurious environment on Harley Street enhances the overall patient experience, offering a serene atmosphere that complements its expert services.

About Monaz Clinic

Founded by Mona Zirak, Monaz Clinic specializes in advanced, non-surgical facial rejuvenation treatments in the heart of London. The clinic is known for its bespoke approach, combining artistic precision with clinical expertise to enhance natural beauty. Services include wrinkle-softening, dermal fillers, skin boosters, and non-surgical facial enhancements, all tailored to the individual’s needs.

For more information, visit Monaz Clinic or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Mona Zirak
Clinic Founder, Monaz Clinic
Email: contact@monazclinic.com
Website: Monaz Clinic
Instagram: Monaz Clinic
Facebook: Monaz Clinic

