From Humble Beginnings to Los Angeles’ Best Masonry Company. DiBara Masonry named Best Concrete and Masonry Company in Los Angeles for 2025 , celebrating a century of craftsmanship, family legacy, and modern innovation. A Century of Craftsmanship Leads to the City’s Top Honor. DiBara Masonry, a Los Angeles firm built on four generations of hands-on expertise, has been named the city’s Best Concrete and Masonry Company of 2025. This recognition celebrates more than one hundred years of dedication to the art of masonry, honoring both the company’s heritage and its leadership today under fourth generation mason Matt DiBara. The Best of Los Angeles Award is given to businesses that not only excel in their trade but also contribute meaningfully to their communities. For DiBara Masonry, the award highlights a rare ability to balance tradition with modern construction, continuing a legacy that began in the early 1900s.



From Massachusetts Roots to Citywide Recognition in Los Angeles

The story of DiBara Masonry begins in Massachusetts, where two Italian immigrants—Matt DiBara’s great-grandfathers—established their own neighborhood masonry business in the early 1900s. Focused on craftsmanship and treating every customer like a neighbor, their work was guided by pride, precision, and a deep sense of integrity.

When Matt took the helm of the family business as a fourth-generation mason, he moved the company to Los Angeles. This transition brought the same craftsmanship and work ethic to one of the most dynamic construction markets in the world. Over the years, DiBara Masonry has built a reputation for excellence in residential and commercial projects, blending historic restoration work with modern builds.

Blending Old-World Craft with Modern Construction

Today, DiBara Masonry is known for its expertise in stone, brick, block, concrete, and pavers. The company is equally adept at preserving historic structures and executing contemporary construction projects, always ensuring that the artistry of masonry shines through.

“Every project we take on, whether it’s a historic restoration or a modern commercial development, is a work of art,” says Matt DiBara. “The challenge is to ensure that even large walls, built by multiple hands, appear seamless. That’s what makes masonry so unique.”

By incorporating modern practices like virtual estimates, detailed video documentation, and transparent communication, DiBara Masonry offers clients clarity and confidence throughout each project. This commitment to innovation, combined with their deep respect for the craft, ensures a reputation for quality and reliability.

Leadership Beyond the Jobsite

Under Matt’s leadership, DiBara Masonry’s influence has grown well beyond Los Angeles. He has competed nationally in bricklaying competitions, served as an expert witness in high-profile cases, and earned recognition from the U.S. Congress for his advocacy of skilled trades. As the co-founder of The Contractor Consultants, Matt works to improve hiring practices across the construction industry. He’s also widely known as “The Undercover Contractor,” educating homeowners on how to navigate the construction industry and avoid scams.

Matt’s leadership extends into education and advocacy, where he continues to influence the future of the skilled trades. His thought leadership and national media appearances have raised awareness about workforce development and homeowner protection.



More Than Masonry, Building Trust with Every Project

What truly sets DiBara Masonry apart is its unwavering focus on relationships. The company places equal importance on communication, transparency, and client education as it does on technical excellence. This approach reflects the same “neighbor-to-neighbor” ethic that guided the company’s founders, ensuring every client feels confident, informed, and valued.

A Legacy and a Milestone

Winning the 2025 Best of Los Angeles Award is not just a recognition of DiBara Masonry’s work today, but a celebration of its past and a promise for the future. The award honors the company’s family legacy while highlighting its role in shaping the future of masonry.

“This award serves as a reminder that while materials and methods may evolve, the core values of craftsmanship, honesty, and dedication remain timeless,” says Matt DiBara. “We’re proud to carry that legacy forward into the next generation of projects.”

About DiBara Masonry

DiBara Masonry is a fourth-generation, family-owned masonry company originally founded in Massachusetts in the early 1900s. Today based in Los Angeles, California, the company specializes in stone, brick, block, concrete, and pavers. Known for blending traditional craftsmanship with modern construction practices, DiBara Masonry provides services including repairs, restorations, new installations, waterproofing, and sealing. Under the leadership of Matt DiBara, the firm serves residential, commercial, and property management clients with integrity, quality, and innovation.

