REVA Global Medical Launches Expanded Virtual Assistant Services to Transform Healthcare Practices

The Connecticut-based virtual staffing company helps clinics save time, cut costs, and deliver better patient experiences with skilled Virtual Assistants who specialize in medicine. They now offer dedicated support services for IVF clinics, dental practices, orthodontics, veterinary clinics, primary care physicians, behavioral health, pain management clinics, and more.

REVA Global Medical, a leader in healthcare outsourcing solutions, today announced the expansion of its Virtual Assistant (VA) services designed to give medical practices and clinics a smarter way to operate. With this initiative, REVA Global Medical is helping providers save time, reduce overhead, and streamline workflows so they can focus on what matters most: patient care.

REVA Global Medical’s Virtual Assistants have already earned the trust of clinics across multiple specialties. At The Asthma and Allergy Clinic, Elizabeth Quelet praised the impact of their support, noting: “[Our virtual assistant] has been so wonderful, we trust his work 100% and he’s always so reliable.” At Gold Coast IVF, Michele Palter highlighted the difference the team made: “This team is so smooth and I am so impressed with how you all worked well with each other in the financial team. The turnaround from where we started is really fantastic.”

Consistently positive testimonials like these demonstrate how REVA Global Medical delivers not only efficiency and cost savings, but also the confidence that critical workflows are handled with accuracy, reliability, and care. While many general-purpose VA companies exist in the U.S., few can match REVA’s proven expertise in patient care and its deep understanding of healthcare compliance.

REVA Global Medical’s new offerings are arriving at the perfect time: Healthcare teams are under more pressure than ever, balancing patient needs with mounting administrative demands. REVA’s cross-trained medical virtual assistants integrate directly with onsite staff to take on essential but time-consuming responsibilities—everything from insurance verifications and authorizations to billing, scheduling, compliance management, and even social media outreach.

Unlike traditional outsourcing models, REVA Global Medical builds long-term partnerships with clinics, ensuring VAs become embedded members of the team rather than outside contractors. Each VA is carefully trained in the unique workflows of the practice they support, which creates seamless communication, dependable coverage, and measurable results. From eliminating denied claims to driving higher patient engagement through recall campaigns, REVA Global Medical helps practices protect their revenue while improving patient satisfaction.

The company’s model also provides scalability. As practices grow or expand into new specialties, additional VAs can be quickly integrated to manage billing, outreach, or new marketing initiatives—without the high cost of additional onsite staff. This flexibility allows providers to adapt quickly to patient demand and market changes while maintaining operational stability.

“Healthcare practices shouldn’t have to choose between great patient care and operational efficiency,” said Bob Lachance, Founder & CEO of REVA Global Medical. “Our Virtual Assistants empower clinics to do both—cutting overhead, saving time, and delivering an elevated patient experience. It’s about giving practices the freedom to grow without burning out their staff.”

REVA Global Medical’s services span a wide range of specialties, including IVF clinics, dental and orthodontics, dermatology, orthopedics, veterinary care, gastroenterology, psychiatry, family medicine, and more. With expertise across administrative, clinical, and marketing workflows, VAs from REVA Global Medical act as multi-functional team members that practices can count on every day.

For more information on REVA Global Medical and its services, visit https://revaglobalmedical.com

About REVA Global Medical

Based in Cheshire, Connecticut, REVA Global Medical provides highly skilled, cross-trained

Virtual Assistants for healthcare practices nationwide. By combining affordability, reliability, and multi-functional expertise, the company helps practices save time, reduce costs, and improve efficiency—without sacrificing quality of care.