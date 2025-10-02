Nothing Phones Now Let You Build Personalized Apps with AI

A new AI tool for Nothing Phones will soon let you build your own apps, which can be added directly to a phone’s home screen. These “Essential Apps” are available via a new platform called Playground, where users can put in prompts like, “capture the receipts from camera roll, and export a finance-ready PDF every Friday,” to build a tool tailored for them. Another example from Nothing is a tool that would show a one-page brief based on a user’s calendar and message threads before their calls.

Playground also functions as an alternative app store for these AI tools, so you can download creations from other users. There are currently 40 Essential Apps available on Playground, with the most recommended tool being an app called “Big Eyes,” which was created by Nothing CEO Carl Pei. Other popular choices include a Tic-tac-toe game, a flight reminder tool, a schedule for Formula 1 races, and a game similar to Flappy Bird.

Limitations and Nothing’s AI-Native Future

Essential Apps are still in an alpha stage and are currently limited to Nothing devices. To access them, users need Nothing OS 4, the brand’s version of Android 16, which launched today in an open beta. The final software is not yet available, and the first-gen Nothing Phone will not support the upgrade. All other Nothing phones will support the service, but users must join an alpha through a waitlist. To keep the phones running smoothly, Nothing has also introduced a temporary limit on the number of Essential Apps a user can have running at a time. The Nothing Phone 3 supports up to six apps, while all other models are limited to two.

According to CEO Carl Pei, this is the first step toward “a new kind of AI-native operating system.” Pei says, “A new era requires new thinking. The future of software will be one of unrestricted access, collective innovation, and hyper-personalization. Moats of the past will be dismantled, opening the door to a truly user-led future.” Nothing plans to launch its first range of AI-native devices in the second half of 2026, with the full Essential OS launching in the first half of 2027.

Author’s Opinion Nothing’s approach to AI, which empowers users to build their own apps through simple prompts, represents a new model for software development. By decentralizing the creation of applications and creating a platform for user-led innovation, Nothing is directly challenging the traditional “walled garden” approach of tech giants. This strategy, while it may not be as polished as a top-down approach, is a powerful way to foster a creative and engaged community, and it could be a key differentiator in a market where every company is now trying to sell you their version of AI. It’s a move that prioritizes user freedom and customization, which is a bold statement for a company looking to compete with the industry’s biggest players.

Featured image credit: Shawn Rain via Unsplash

