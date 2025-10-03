Google Drive Gets AI-Powered Ransomware Detection

Google is adding new AI-powered ransomware detection for Google Drive on desktop. The new protection is trained on millions of real-world ransomware samples and is capable of identifying maliciously modified files in Drive. Once the app detects “unusual activity that suggests a ransomware attack, it automatically pauses syncing of affected files, helping to prevent widespread data corruption across an organization’s Drive,” the company said in a blog post.

Additionally, users will receive alerts for malware detection and instructions to recover healthier versions of their files via app notifications and email. The feature is enabled by default on Drive for Windows and macOS, but admins can disable it and initiate file restoration. Admins also receive alerts on their console and can review the audit log from the security center. To keep up with the growing threat, Drive’s “detection engine adapts to novel ransomware by continuously analyzing file changes and incorporating new threat intelligence from VirusTotal.”

How the New Protection System Works

Google says this new protection helps to “minimize user interruption and data loss, even when using traditional software such as Microsoft Windows and Office.” The feature’s rollout begins today in an open beta for “most Workspace commercial plans at no additional cost.” This new AI-powered detection marks a significant step in Google’s efforts to enhance its security offerings for its cloud services.

What The Author Thinks This new feature is a crucial and necessary layer of defense in an era where ransomware is a persistent and growing threat. By using AI to proactively detect and stop attacks before they spread, Google is shifting the burden of security from the user to the platform. This move is a strong signal that AI is not just for productivity and creativity but is an essential tool for digital security. The fact that this protection is being offered at no additional cost for commercial plans shows that Google understands that in today’s threat landscape, robust security is a core component of its value proposition, and a key factor in building customer trust.

Featured image credit: blunkswife via Flickr

