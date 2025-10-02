Cross River Therapy Brings Life-Changing ABA Therapy to More Families Than Ever

Cross River Therapy, a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy focused on transforming lives for children with autism, announces the expansion of its services into new regions and the launch of enhanced care initiatives. With a mission to “help your child cross the river to life-changing success,” Cross River Therapy aims to bring evidence-based, compassionate support to more families in need.

Since its founding, Cross River Therapy has offered center-based, school-based, and in-home

ABA programs across several states including North Carolina, Arizona, New Mexico, Indiana, Arkansas, and New Jersey. The company’s growth underscores its commitment to accessibility and excellence in clinical care. Cross River Therapy also manages insurance processes, reducing administrative burden for families, and maintains high standards by employing Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs), Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs), and rigorous training protocols.

New Initiatives & Expansion

Geographic Growth — New clinic and service areas are being added to serve more communities in underserved regions.

— New clinic and service areas are being added to serve more communities in underserved regions. Improved Clinical Support — Enhanced BCBA supervision, performance feedback processes, and peer coaching help maintain high quality.

— Enhanced BCBA supervision, performance feedback processes, and peer coaching help maintain high quality. Family-Centered Care — Personalized assessment and goal-setting, combined with caregiver training, ensure the therapeutic plan fits each child’s unique strengths and surroundings.

— Personalized assessment and goal-setting, combined with caregiver training, ensure the therapeutic plan fits each child’s unique strengths and surroundings. Operational Efficiency — Cross River will streamline onboarding and insurance handling, aiming for faster start times and fewer delays for families.

Statement from Leadership

“At Cross River Therapy, our goal is to empower children with autism to reach their potential and support families every step of the way,” said Steven Zauderer, CEO of Cross River Therapy. “Expanding our footprint and strengthening our care model means more children will benefit from life-changing behavioral interventions delivered with respect, dignity, and compassion.”

About Cross River Therapy

Cross River Therapy delivers high-quality, evidence-driven ABA therapy to children ages 1–21. Services include in-home, center-based, and school-based programs tailored to meet each child’s behavioral and developmental goals. Cross River Therapy holds itself to ethical standards and works to safeguard client welfare and trust. Learn more at [ www.crossrivertherapy.com ].