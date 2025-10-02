Swansway Motor Group Celebrates 22 Years of Family Business

What started as a four family run dealerships in 2003, Swansway Motor Group has grown into one of the UK’s most trusted motor groups and this month, Swansway is proudly celebrating 22 years in business.

Founded by Chairman Michael Smyth, who began his career in the motor trade back in 1967 with a small repair and petrol station business, Swansway has gone from strength to strength. Today, Michael and his three sons, David, Peter and John, lead a business that spans 30 car and van dealerships and one accident repair centre, representing major brands including Audi, BYD, CUPRA, Honda, Land Rover, PEUGEOT, SEAT, Volkswagen and Volkswagen Commercial, as well their own non-franchise Motor Match sites.

David Smyth, Director at Swansway Motor Group, said:

“We’re incredibly proud to be celebrating 22 years as a family run business. Our success is down to the dedication of our amazing colleagues, the loyalty of our customers, and the strength of the communities we’re part of. While we’ve grown significantly over the years, we’ve never lost sight of our family values, and they’ll continue to guide us for the future.”

Long standing colleagues across the business have reflected on their Swansway journeys.

John Buckley, Head of Business at BYD Stoke, said:

“Over the last 23 years, Swansway has been a massive part of my life. From starting out as a service advisor to becoming Head of Business, meeting my partner Emma at work, two house moves and two kids later, we’re still fighting the good fight at Swansway.”

Colin Kirkham, Group IT Manager at Swansway said:

“I first joined the company as a parts supervisor, and I was really grateful to be given the opportunity to develop my interest in IT. That led to a sideways career move into the IT department, where I’ve helped grow the operation from just one person to the team of six we have today. I’ve also been given the chance to continue developing Swansway’s IT functions, which has been a fantastic journey.”

Swansway now employs more than 1,100 people and to mark the anniversary, every one of its dealerships received birthday cakes to share across their teams.

