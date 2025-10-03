AlcanceMax Strengthens Global Blockchain Marketing Footprint, Plans to Recruit 500,000 Partners Over the Next Three Years

September 2025 — AlcanceMax announced a major strategic initiative to accelerate its global blockchain marketing roadmap over the next three years and plans to recruit more than 500,000 partners worldwide to build a larger, more synergistic global ecosystem. This move not only underscores the company’s ambition in blockchain and digital marketing, but also offers new market opportunities for global brands and enterprise partners.

Since its founding in Denver in 2020, AlcanceMax has remained focused on data-driven and technology-led approaches to help clients achieve cross-border brand communication and precise market promotion. The company has established regional teams in North America, Europe, and Asia, and built a responsive service system to provide diversified blockchain marketing solutions.

Under its forthcoming global strategy, AlcanceMax will focus on three areas:

Marketing infrastructure combining AI and blockchain: Introduce an AI-driven advertising engine and a blockchain-based data traceability system to create transparent, compliant, and efficient marketing processes.

Cross-platform integration: Launch a suite of tools spanning social media, e-commerce, and mobile applications to help partners execute targeted campaigns worldwide.

Compliance and efficiency improvements: Strengthen compliance mechanisms and reduce operating costs so partners can achieve higher returns with lower investment.

The company stated it will advance partner recruitment in three phases over the next three years:

Phase I (2025–2026): Focus on North America and Europe, refine the partner management system, and roll out training and incentive programs.

Phase II (2026–2027): Expand into emerging markets in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, deepening cooperation in cross-border e-commerce and blockchain marketing.

Phase III (2027–2028): Form a scaled global partner network and engage in deeper collaboration with internationally renowned brands.

Industry observers note that AlcanceMax’s initiative is not only corporate expansion but also a landmark case for applying blockchain technology in marketing. As global companies demand more transparent and efficient marketing, the company’s strategy of “win-win collaboration, compliance-driven operations, and technology empowerment” will further consolidate its leadership in the sector.

AlcanceMax said it will launch a new partner portal in the coming months, offering data analytics, compliance support, market insights, and resource integration to provide centralized support and operational enablement—helping partners better navigate a complex and rapidly changing digital marketing environment.

As blockchain and the digital economy continue to converge, AlcanceMax is steadily advancing its globalization strategy. Through ongoing innovation and collaboration, the company aims to build a more open, transparent, and sustainable marketing ecosystem for clients worldwide.