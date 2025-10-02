Greenwich’s Last Historic Inn Celebrates 40 Years of Welcoming Guests

Stanton House Inn, the last historic inn operating in Greenwich, Connecticut, is celebrating 40 years as a family-run bed and breakfast. Since reopening in 1985, the inn has offered travelers a comfortable, welcoming place to stay. And all while holding on to New England’s disappearing innkeeping tradition.

“Innkeeping is more than a business—it’s our family’s way of creating connection,” said Colin Pearson, current innkeeper and second-generation owner. “This milestone is more about the community this business has created. The story includes the guests who keep coming back, the stories these walls hold, and keeping the spirit of personal hospitality alive in a town that’s seen so much change.”

While similar inns in the New York City area have closed, Stanton House Inn remains a rare holdout. And it continues to offer a quiet, historic alternative to chain hotels and short-term rentals.

A Legacy That Dates Back to the 1800s

Stanton House Inn traces its roots to the 1840s, when it was part of a prominent Greenwich estate. Through decades of change, the mansion has remained a local landmark with ties to American history. The most famous is suffragist Elizabeth Cady Stanton. Her legacy of community and advocacy still guides the inn’s story.

While many of Greenwich’s inns, boarding houses, and resorts have closed, Stanton House Inn has stayed the course. It’s now the town’s last historic inn and one of the few surviving within an hour of New York City. A mere 40-minute train ride from Grand Central, it is a rare glimpse of New England’s classic hospitality era.

Blending History with Modern Touches

For its 40th anniversary, Stanton House Inn is honoring its past while adding new experiences for guests and locals. Among them is The Lounge at Stanton House Inn , a speakeasy-style bar offering curated wines, local craft beers, and cocktails in a cozy, historic setting.

The inn has also restored its gardens, reviving the original walled ruins behind the estate to create a peaceful retreat for visitors and the community.

To mark the milestone year, the inn is expanding its popular monthly themed tea parties in Cady’s Tea Room, named for Elizabeth Cady Stanton. Featuring rotating seasonal and historical themes, these afternoon teas have quickly become a local favorite.

About Stanton House Inn

Stanton House Inn is a family-run boutique bed and breakfast in a 19th-century mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut. Since opening in 1985, the inn has welcomed guests with a warm, personal touch and historic charm. With ties to suffragist Elizabeth Cady Stanton, it stands as a rare holdout in New England’s changing hospitality scene. Today, the inn blends its timeless character with modern touches. Guests love the relaxed, authentic stay, only an hour from New York City.

To learn more about Stanton House Inn’s 40th anniversary events, including the opening of The Lounge, restored gardens, and themed tea parties, visit stantonhouseinn.com .