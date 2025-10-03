DMR News

Nina Steiner of Saxum West Real Estate Releases Guide to Renting Short-Term Office Space in Santa Monica, CA

Oct 3, 2025

Nina Steiner, Principal at Saxum West Real Estate, has released a comprehensive new guide to short-term office rentals in Santa Monica, California, designed to help companies, startups, and professionals make smarter decisions in one of the state’s most competitive office markets.

The full resource is available at https://tenantrepla.com/best-short-term-office-space-for-rent-in-santa-monica-ca/

Santa Monica has long been recognized as a hub for creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship. From tech startups along Silicon Beach to boutique consultancies and professional service firms, the city attracts a wide range of tenants who value proximity to clients, coastal amenities, and a vibrant business environment. However, high demand and rising costs have made it increasingly important for tenants to understand their options when it comes to flexible leasing.

Steiner’s guide provides a detailed breakdown of what to expect when exploring the short-term rental market. It covers the most sought-after office districts, including Downtown Santa Monica and areas near the beach and transit hubs. It also explains the range of costs associated with daily, weekly, and monthly rental agreements, giving businesses clarity before committing. The guide emphasizes the importance of amenities—such as fully furnished spaces, private offices, meeting rooms, and coworking environments—that directly impact productivity and client impressions.

“Santa Monica has become one of the most desirable office markets for creative companies, startups, and professionals who value flexibility,” said Nina Steiner of Saxum West Real Estate. “This guide was created to give tenants clarity and confidence as they choose short-term office solutions that fit their business goals.”

The report also examines the broader shift toward hybrid work, highlighting how flexible office rentals allow companies to scale teams quickly, adapt to uncertain market conditions, and avoid the risks of long-term lease commitments. By simplifying the process, Steiner’s guide helps businesses save time, control costs, and position themselves competitively in the Santa Monica marketplace.

