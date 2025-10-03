Lakeville Chiropractor Dr. Cody Rodewald Publishes Groundbreaking Study on Non-Surgical Disc Treatment

Lakeville Chiropractor Releases Groundbreaking Study on Non-Surgical Disc Injury Treatment

Dr. Cody Rodewald, DC, the founder of ALIGN Integrated Health, is gaining attention in the chiropractic field with the publication of his recent research in the Journal of Contemporary Chiropractic. The study, titled “Non-surgical Chiropractic Management of a Massive Lumbar Disc Extrusion,” demonstrates the effectiveness of chiropractic care in treating severe lumbar disc herniations (LDH) without surgery, challenging the traditional medical approach to these conditions.

Understanding Lumbar Disc Herniation and Its Impact

Lumbar disc herniation, often referred to as a slipped or ruptured disc, is one of the leading causes of back pain and disability worldwide. Affecting millions of people each year, this condition can result in intense pain, loss of mobility, and in some cases, permanent disability. It is also a significant burden on healthcare systems due to the high costs of medical treatments, including surgeries and long-term medication use.

For years, lumbar disc herniation has been predominantly treated with invasive methods such as surgery or chronic pain management involving medications. However, these treatments do not always provide the long-term relief that patients need and may carry substantial risks and side effects. Dr. Rodewald’s study offers a viable, non-invasive alternative that aims to avoid surgery and reduce the need for pain medication.

A Pioneering Non-Surgical Approach

Dr. Rodewald’s research focuses on the non-surgical treatment of a massive lumbar disc extrusion, one of the most severe types of disc herniations. Through a series of chiropractic interventions, including spinal adjustments, soft tissue therapy, and specific rehabilitative exercises, Dr. Rodewald successfully managed and reduced the size of the herniated disc. Follow-up MRI scans confirmed the resorption of the herniation, proving the effectiveness of the chiropractic care plan.

“What makes this study so significant is that it demonstrates how chiropractic care can manage severe disc injuries without the need for surgery,” explains Dr. Rodewald. “This isn’t just a rare outcome, it’s a representation of what can happen when we apply the right non-invasive treatment techniques. In this case, the results were even visible on MRI scans, which is highly unusual.”

This groundbreaking study has been published in the Journal of Contemporary Chiropractic, a leading publication in the field. It provides solid evidence that chiropractic care can be a highly effective first-line treatment for those suffering from disc herniations. Dr. Rodewald is one of the few chiropractors to have published a study documenting such dramatic results from chiropractic care alone.

The Case for Conservative Treatment

The findings of this study align with the growing body of evidence advocating for conservative approaches to managing spinal conditions. Dr. Rodewald believes that non-surgical chiropractic care can be just as effective, if not more so, than surgical intervention in many cases. Chiropractic care focuses on holistic health, addressing the root cause of spinal issues rather than masking symptoms.

The success of this study challenges the perception that surgery is the only viable solution for patients with severe disc issues. “This study demonstrates that with the right treatment approach, we can avoid surgery and help patients heal naturally,” says Dr. Rodewald. “Chiropractic care is a safe, effective, and often underutilized treatment option that can help patients recover from conditions like lumbar disc herniations.”

Patient-Centered Care at ALIGN Integrated Health

ALIGN Integrated Health is committed to providing personalized, patient-centered care. Dr. Rodewald and his team focus on achieving tangible, long-term results for their patients, tailoring each care plan to individual needs. This patient-first approach has earned ALIGN a reputation for excellence in the Lakeville and Twin Cities communities, where the clinic is known for its dedication to improving quality of life through natural, non-invasive treatments.

“At ALIGN, our goal is always to help our patients achieve the best possible outcomes without relying on surgery or medications,” Dr. Rodewald explains. “We focus on natural healing and holistic methods that allow our patients to regain their health and mobility. This study is a testament to the power of chiropractic care and the results it can deliver when it’s done right.”

A Leader in Chiropractic Research and Innovation

Dr. Rodewald’s study marks an important milestone in chiropractic research, showcasing how innovative non-surgical approaches can lead to positive patient outcomes. As an advocate for evidence-based, natural health care, Dr. Rodewald hopes that his research will inspire further studies and encourage other healthcare providers to consider chiropractic care as a primary treatment option for lumbar disc herniation and other spinal conditions.

Dr. Rodewald’s work continues to influence the chiropractic community and beyond, as more practitioners adopt a patient-centered, non-invasive approach to treating spinal disorders. Through this study, he has provided new insights that challenge conventional thinking and highlight the benefits of conservative care in spinal health.

About ALIGN Integrated Health

ALIGN Integrated Health, founded by Dr. Cody Rodewald, DC, is a leading healthcare provider based in Lakeville, MN. The clinic specializes in offering natural, doctor-directed treatments for a variety of conditions, including back pain, sciatica, neuropathy, and more. With a strong focus on non-invasive care and patient-centered results, ALIGN Integrated Health is committed to helping patients live pain-free lives without the need for surgery or long-term medication. Dr. Rodewald’s approach to healthcare emphasizes holistic healing, evidence-based treatments, and the importance of natural recovery.

