Oura Announces a New Line of Rings and a Suite of Health-Focused Features

Oura announced on Wednesday that it is launching the Oura Ring 4 Ceramic, its first collection of smart rings that doesn’t feature metallic finishes. The company also announced a new charging case, a new Health Panels feature that lets members schedule blood work directly in the Oura app, and multi-ring support. The new Oura Ring 4 Ceramic is made from zirconia ceramic, a material the company says provides durability and lightweight comfort while offering a unique style. Unlike painted or coated finishes, the color on the rings comes from natural minerals in the ceramic itself, so it stays vibrant and doesn’t fade over time. The rings, which are priced at $499, come in four colors: Tide, Cloud, Petal, and Midnight. Oura VP of Consumer Software Product, Jason Russell, said the company wanted to give people new ways to express themselves. “And you know, this is really a product that’s not just a tech product,” he said. “It’s something that you wear on your body visibly.”

On-the-Go Charging and New Health Features

Oura also introduced a new charging case that was created in response to members asking for a way to charge their ring while on the go. The case, which costs $99, can store up to five full ring charges and works with a USB-C cord. Both the case and the ring fully charge in 90 minutes.

In addition to the new hardware, Oura launched a Health Panels feature in its app. This new tool enables members to track more than 50 biomarkers and book a blood test at one of over 2,000 Quest Diagnostics labs across the U.S. for $99. The results are sent directly to the Oura app, where the Oura Advisor, an AI-powered chatbot, can help interpret the data and offer personalized insights. Russell explained that the idea behind Health Panels is to provide users with an affordable and comprehensive way to get blood work done, as a doctor might only focus on one specific issue, causing other valuable data to be overlooked. Lastly, Oura announced that members can now pair and switch between different Oura Ring 4 colors and styles under a single account without losing data. This new multi-ring support allows members to match their Oura Ring to their day, whether it’s for a workout or an outfit.

Author’s Opinion Oura’s new announcements are a clear strategic move to transition the company from a simple wearable device maker to a comprehensive health management platform. By integrating with Quest Diagnostics and offering blood work and AI-powered insights, Oura is blurring the line between a consumer product and a medical tool. This is a bold and ambitious step that, if successful, could solidify Oura’s dominance in the health-tracking market. It’s a move that recognizes that true health insights come not just from a wearable device, but from a holistic view of a person’s health, and that a platform that can combine all of this data in a user-friendly way will be the one that wins in the long run.

Featured image credit: Trusted Reviews

