CRYPTOVERSE Legal Announces Expansion to Nigeria to Guide Crypto Companies in Securing VASP Licenses with the Nigerian SEC

Dubai’s blockchain ecosystem continues to evolve rapidly, with CRYPTOVERSE Legal at the forefront of shaping the regulatory landscape. As a boutique legal consultancy specializing in blockchain, Web3, and virtual assets law, CRYPTOVERSE Legal plays a pivotal role in guiding entrepreneurs, token projects, and investors through complex regulatory frameworks in the UAE.

However, the firm’s expansion now extends beyond Dubai, as it takes its expertise to Nigeria. With the Nigerian SEC’s new securities law covering crypto activities, CRYPTOVERSE Legal is offering tailored services to help crypto companies apply for and secure Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) licenses, ensuring these businesses operate legally within Nigeria’s evolving digital asset market.

The Significance of Dubai’s Blockchain Growth

Dubai has become a major hub for blockchain and Web3 development. The establishment of the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), along with regulatory sandboxes, has provided a secure and innovative environment for digital assets. Entrepreneurs benefit from access to progressive policies, but navigating the complex frameworks of VARA, SCA, CBUAE, DFSA, and FSRA requires expertise.

In addition to Dubai, CRYPTOVERSE Legal has focused on helping Nigerian crypto companies comply with the newly introduced regulatory framework from the Nigerian SEC. These regulations now cover virtual assets and crypto activities, and CRYPTOVERSE Legal’s expertise helps businesses meet the requirements set by Nigerian regulators.

Global Expansion with Local Expertise

CRYPTOVERSE Legal’s expansion into Nigeria complements its established presence in the UAE, USA, and Africa. The firm bridges the gap between international markets and local regulatory nuances, providing cross-border solutions for blockchain businesses operating across multiple jurisdictions. Nigerian crypto companies now have access to CRYPTOVERSE Legal’s local regulatory insights, helping them align with both regional and global standards.

The firm actively engages with Nigerian regulators, incorporating both local legal requirements and global compliance frameworks such as the SEC in the United States, FCA in the UK, MAS in Singapore, and MiCA in Europe. This dual expertise ensures clients are fully compliant with both local and international regulations.

Tailored Services for Crypto Companies in Dubai and Nigeria

CRYPTOVERSE Legal continues to offer services specifically designed for blockchain entrepreneurs and investors in both Dubai and Nigeria. The firm provides company registration for blockchain entities, VASP licensing, token launch legal support, and intellectual property protection. These same services are now available to Nigerian crypto companies seeking to comply with the SEC’s regulations.

By offering affordable, tailored solutions, CRYPTOVERSE Legal ensures that blockchain start-ups and crypto businesses have the legal infrastructure needed to succeed, whether they are based in Dubai or Nigeria.

The Voice of Blockchain Legal Advisory

“At CRYPTOVERSE Legal, we believe blockchain and Web3 are reshaping the way businesses operate,” said a Partner at the firm. “Our mission is to help entrepreneurs innovate while remaining fully compliant. In a market where legal uncertainty can undermine projects, we are the guardians of compliance and growth.”

Building Strategic Partnerships Across Global Markets

Beyond legal services, CRYPTOVERSE Legal is fostering the blockchain ecosystem in both Dubai and Nigeria through strategic partnerships with regulators, blockchain enterprises, and international networks. These collaborations provide clients with access to new markets, investment opportunities, and a network of industry experts.

Positioning Dubai as the Headquarters of Digital Assets

CRYPTOVERSE Legal continues to support Dubai’s ambition to become the global headquarters of digital assets. The firm provides specialized legal services to start-ups and investors, ensuring the development of a regulatory ecosystem that supports long-term growth. In addition to Dubai, CRYPTOVERSE Legal’s expansion into Nigeria ensures that crypto companies in both regions can thrive while remaining compliant with evolving regulations.

CRYPTOVERSE Legal Wins Best Blockchain & Virtual Assets Legal Consultancy in Dubai 2025

CRYPTOVERSE Legal has been honored with the Evergreen Award for Best Blockchain & Virtual Assets Legal Consultancy in Dubai of 2025 , a recognition that underscores its pioneering role in shaping the regulatory foundation of the region’s fast-growing digital assets sector. The award highlights the firm’s specialized expertise, commitment to client-focused compliance, and forward-thinking approach that blends local regulatory knowledge with global legal standards. Unlike traditional law firms, CRYPTOVERSE Legal was built from the ground up to serve the blockchain and Web3 ecosystem, offering tailored services that empower start-ups, investors, and innovators to thrive with confidence. This accolade reflects the consultancy’s unwavering mission to position Dubai as the global headquarters of digital assets.

About CRYPTOVERSE Legal

CRYPTOVERSE Legal is a boutique legal consultancy headquartered in Dubai, specializing in blockchain, Web3, and virtual assets law. The firm provides services including company registration, VASP licensing, token launch legal support, and intellectual property protection. With deep expertise in UAE regulatory bodies and global compliance frameworks, CRYPTOVERSE Legal delivers tailored legal solutions that empower start-ups, investors, and innovators in the digital assets ecosystem. With offices in Dubai, the USA, and Africa, the firm combines local depth with global reach to guide clients through every stage of growth.

