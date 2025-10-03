OTJ Launches $119.99 Frameo-Powered Smart Frame That Keeps Families Present — Not Just Connected

OTJ (Open To Joy) today announced the OTJ Frame, a premium 10.1-inch digital photo frame designed to transform everyday sharing into moments of genuine connection. The company’s mission is to use technology with heart so families can feel connected again—without subscriptions, complexity, or clutter. Through a strategic partnership with Frameo, OTJ offers a seamless sharing experience built on a trusted and proven platform.

Why we built it: connection over complexity

In a world flooded with feeds and notifications, genuine intimacy often diminishes. OTJ redefines the category as an emotional bridge—hardware that seamlessly integrates into the home and a ritual that reconnects people in their daily lives. The brand emphasizes three promises: technology with heart, home-friendly design, and the gift of presence.

Who it’s for: the gifter, the organizer, the grandparent

The OTJ Frame is crafted for key roles in modern families: the adult daughter seeking a meaningful gift for her parents, the family organizer who needs versatile tools everyone can use, the grandparent who appreciates effortless joy, and new parents eager to share every milestone. It offers “affordable sophistication”—a premium feel combined with intuitive use at an accessible price of $119.99.

The Art of Feeling Together: Design Built for Connection

A signature two-tone palette—Warm White in front, Sunset Coral at the back—complements a sleek, faceted wedge that stands independently. The gently ribbed bezel evokes the style of vintage radios and gallery frames, lending the OTJ Frame a retro-modern warmth that fits seamlessly into any setting, distinguishing it from plain, utilitarian frames.

The self-standing wedge keeps surfaces clean in both portrait and landscape orientations. The matte finishes minimize glare and fingerprints, while the discreet rear grille and port cluster preserve a calm front view. Each unit ships in gift-ready packaging for an emotional unboxing.

How it works: set up in a minute, share in seconds.

The OTJ Frame runs on the trusted Frameo app. Friends and family connect by scanning a QR code on the frame—no emails or passwords required—and can instantly send photos and short videos wirelessly from anywhere. For power users, an optional Frameo+ membership adds cloud backup and longer videos, while all core sharing features remain completely free. All transfers are secured with end-to-end encryption.

What’s inside: the craft behind the frame

The OTJ Frame has a 10.1-inch HD IPS touchscreen (1280×800) with wide viewing angles and auto-rotation for both portrait and landscape modes. It includes 32GB of built-in storage—enough for about 80,000 photos—and supports Type-C for simple expansion. Each unit comes in gift-ready packaging, designed to create an emotional unboxing experience that makes the frame feel like a keepsake from the very first moment. And true to the brand promise, setup is meant to be “one minute” simple, with no subscription fees needed to enjoy all the core sharing features.

Leadership Insight on Design and Connection

The following quotes from OTJ’s Design team highlight the core mission behind the frame.

“Across my own family—spread across three continents—little moments matter most. We designed OTJ to make sharing those moments effortless and to make the object itself feel friendly in the home,” said Pablo Garcia, Head of Media Relations at OTJ. “It’s technology with heart: one-minute setup, no subscription for the basics, and a design that looks like it belongs on a mantel.

“Customers currently ask for three things: simplicity for grandparents, privacy by default, and packaging that feels gift-worthy. That’s exactly what OTJ Frame delivers today, with a playful family of accessories rolling out next”, highlights Paul Dong, Director of Customer Experience at OTJ.

When & where to get it

The OTJ Frame is available now via Amazon https://www.amazon.com/OTJ-Digital-Picture-Frame-Frameo/dp/B0FMS79CV4 and at https://otj-store.com/

Key features at a glance

Instant wireless sharing via the free Frameo app

Optional Frameo+ adds cloud backup and longer videos)

adds cloud backup and longer videos) 10.1″ HD IPS touchscreen with auto-rotation (portrait/landscape)

with (portrait/landscape) 32GB storage (~ 80k photos ) + Type-c expansion

storage (~ ) + expansion QR pairing ; no emails or passwords required

; no emails or passwords required Private, encrypted transfers between app and frame

between app and frame Self-standing faceted wedge , matte finishes, gift-ready packaging

, matte finishes, gift-ready packaging Gift-ready packaging

Price, availability, and colors

MSRP: $119.99

Finish: Warm White bezel with Sunset Coral back

Warm White bezel with Sunset Coral back Buy now: Amazon https://www.amazon.com/OTJ-Digital-Picture-Frame-Frameo/dp/B0FMS79CV4 and OTJ Store Official Website.