Golf Gear Direct Publishes New Resource To Help Customers Pick The Right Package Golf Set

Oct 3, 2025

Golf Gear Direct, an online golf store that carries a wide range of clubs, bags, clothing, and other gear for the golfing enthusiast, has published a comprehensive guide that is designed to help golfers select the right golf package set to meet their needs. Designed for all golfers but, especially with beginners in casual players in mind, it aims to address the confusion that has come with recently growing interests in golf. The guide is designed to help players navigate through the wide variety of golf sets on the market and get a good idea of what they actually need.

Their new “How To Choose A Golf Package Set” guide is structured to break down the process of selecting and buying a full set of golf clubs, covering the essentials from club types to technical specifications. It’s broken down into a range of considerations, such as:

  • Club Types & Set Make-up: Which clubs should be included in a package golf set to ensure the best performance all-around, including drivers, woods, irons, hybrids, wedges, and putters.
  • Shaft Type & Flex: Breaking down the differences between steel and graphite, and how the material should match your swing speed and tempo.
  • Club Length: With recommendations on what kind of club length you should choose based on your own height, as well as the distance from your wrist to the floor.
  • Golf Bag Types: Providing recommendations on which golf bags might work best for you based on comfort levels and how you prefer to traverse the course.
  • Budget & Value: How package sets typically offer cost savings over building a bag club-by-club, and where it’s worth investing in higher-quality components or customisation.

The golf club set buying guide offers specific advice for three levels of golfer, which it titles as Beginner, Game Improver, and Premium/Low Handicap. While beginners are recommended to use more forgiving, easy-to-hit packages, the more advanced players are guided towards higher-performance sets with custom-fitting options.

Newer players are even given a range of tips to help them avoid some common, and often expensive, mistakes, such as selecting mismatched hsafts, overpaying for features they won’t benefit from, or choosing clubs that don’t match with their own swinging style. Golf Gear Direct’s team is easily accessible from the guide, as well, for those who want more personalised support in choosing the package golf set that meets their needs.

About Golf Gear Direct

As a UK specialist supplier of golf clubs, package golf sets, bags, and accessories, Golf Gear Direct emphasises quality, selection, and value. They provide expert support for golfers of all levels, aiming to help everyone enjoy and improve their game.

