Latest News Newsbreak

McKayn Consulting Launches an IP Address Checker

ByEthan Lin

Oct 3, 2025

McKayn Consulting is pleased to announce the launch of its new IP checker: WhatIsMyIP.org? The service enables users to instantly discover their IPv4 and IPv6 addresses for free, along with detailed geolocation insights.

“We saw a need among our clients for quick IP check information, and so we decided to build this new tool,” explains Aman Dwivedi, founder and CEO. “It provides detailed information that goes beyond standard reporting, enabling deeper insights.”

For example, beyond the IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, the new tool provides country information, the region within the country, the city, and the ZIP code (if available). It also displays data regarding the internet service provider, the timezone, and the user agent. Furthermore, below the tabulated information is a map showing the presumed physical location of the user’s IP. However, the location may not be completely accurate due to proxy usage and IP address reallocation.

It is possible to find a computer’s IP address on Windows, McKayn Consulting explains, but it is complicated. Users must log into the Windows Command Prompt, go to Windows Settings, or use the PowerShell Advanced Method, none of which are beginner-friendly, according to the accompanying article on its website.

Hiding one’s IP is an option, McKayn Consulting reports. “Users can use VPNs, the Tor browser or proxy servers to make it more challenging to detect their internet protocol or physical location. These systems mask user information in various ways, either through proxies, additional services, or extra privacy layers,” Dwivedi explains.

For more information about McKayn Consulting, use the contact details below.

