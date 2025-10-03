Trainocate Malaysia Strengthens Bumiputera Tech Talent Development Through Yayasan Peneraju Financing Scheme

Trainocate Malaysia, a leading IT training and certification provider, continues its mission to empower Bumiputera professionals as a Yayasan Peneraju Authorised Learning & Training Institution (ALTI) under the Yayasan Peneraju Financing Scheme .

The scheme, introduced earlier this year, offers fully financed opportunities for Bumiputera individuals to earn globally recognised technology certifications. By working with training partners such as Trainocate Malaysia, Yayasan Peneraju ensures that financial barriers do not prevent individuals from gaining in-demand digital skills.

Participants may choose from over 60 world-class IT certifications in areas including cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and more. These skills are vital to meeting Malaysia’s growing demand for digital talent as the nation accelerates towards a technology-driven economy.

Yayasan Peneraju has set an ambitious target of producing 100,000 qualified Bumiputera professionals by 2030 in finance, technical, and technology fields. The annual target for technology professionals has now increased to 5,000, aligning with the government’s vision under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

“At Trainocate, we have seen first-hand how access to global certifications can transform lives and careers. Through this collaboration with Yayasan Peneraju, we are scaling that impact by equipping Bumiputera professionals with the skills employers value most in today’s industries,” said Ruby Kaur, Managing Director of Trainocate Malaysia.

With flexible financing tiers — Silver, Gold, and Platinum — of up to RM150,000, the scheme supports individuals at different stages of their careers, from graduates to experienced professionals seeking to upskill or reskill.

Trainocate Malaysia invites aspiring Bumiputera professionals to seize this opportunity to enhance their skills, earn globally recognised certifications, and stand out in the workforce.

For more information, please visit: https://trainocate.com.my/campaigns/yayasan-peneraju-campaign-level-up-unlock-your-future/

About Trainocate

Trainocate is one of the most established global people, technology, and business development training providers. With over 30 years of experience in 24 countries, Trainocate’s expertise lies in the purveyance of vendor-specific technologies and certifications, high-end IT solutions, advanced technology courses, customized and customized content, as well as a robust portfolio of business and management skills. As a group, Trainocate strongly advocates the belief in empowering individuals and organizations to embrace lifelong learning, along with acquiring digital skills to ensure competitiveness and survivability in a dynamic workplace. In 2024 alone, Trainocate empowered more than 179,000 individuals and organizations worldwide.

