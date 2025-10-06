Amazon Now Lets Prime Members Add Items to Upcoming Orders with One Tap

Amazon is rolling out a new feature that is designed to make it easier for Prime members to buy more items throughout the week. The company is now updating its Amazon Shopping app and website with a new addition that lets Prime members add items to upcoming deliveries with just one tap, instead of having to create a new order. The feature is designed to better reflect how people actually shop online. Instead of compiling an entire order with multiple items at once, many customers often remember needed items throughout the week and then place multiple separate orders.

Amazon has previously attempted to manage the logistical challenge this causes by offering options like Amazon Day delivery, a system where customers select a specific day of the week to receive all their recent orders at once. The retailer also incentivizes customers to choose slower delivery methods by offering a digital reward.

The Mechanics of the New Button

Now, Prime members will be able to tap a bright blue button that reads “Add to today’s delivery” on a product detail page. This new button appears below the “Add to cart” option and replaces the “Buy Now” one-click checkout button. If a customer changes their mind immediately after tapping the button, there is an “Undo” option that will allow them to remove the item instantly.

The button will appear as an option when adding an eligible item to the user’s next scheduled order and is rolling out to U.S. Prime members. Prime membership currently costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year in the United States.

What The Author Thinks This new feature, while a seemingly small update, is a brilliant strategic move by Amazon to subtly increase impulse purchases and improve its logistics simultaneously. By removing the friction of the checkout process, the company capitalizes on the moment a customer remembers an item they need, essentially making the shopping process a continuous activity rather than a discrete transaction. Furthermore, the feature encourages the consolidation of multiple smaller orders into fewer deliveries, which is a significant win for Amazon’s massive supply chain efficiency. This move is a clear example of how improving customer convenience directly translates into a more profitable business model for the retail giant.

Featured image credit: Marques Thomas via Unsplash

