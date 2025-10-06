DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Amazon Now Lets Prime Members Add Items to Upcoming Orders with One Tap

ByDayne Lee

Oct 6, 2025

Amazon Now Lets Prime Members Add Items to Upcoming Orders with One Tap

Amazon is rolling out a new feature that is designed to make it easier for Prime members to buy more items throughout the week. The company is now updating its Amazon Shopping app and website with a new addition that lets Prime members add items to upcoming deliveries with just one tap, instead of having to create a new order. The feature is designed to better reflect how people actually shop online. Instead of compiling an entire order with multiple items at once, many customers often remember needed items throughout the week and then place multiple separate orders.

Amazon has previously attempted to manage the logistical challenge this causes by offering options like Amazon Day delivery, a system where customers select a specific day of the week to receive all their recent orders at once. The retailer also incentivizes customers to choose slower delivery methods by offering a digital reward.

The Mechanics of the New Button

Now, Prime members will be able to tap a bright blue button that reads “Add to today’s delivery” on a product detail page. This new button appears below the “Add to cart” option and replaces the “Buy Now” one-click checkout button. If a customer changes their mind immediately after tapping the button, there is an “Undo” option that will allow them to remove the item instantly.

The button will appear as an option when adding an eligible item to the user’s next scheduled order and is rolling out to U.S. Prime members. Prime membership currently costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year in the United States.

What The Author Thinks

This new feature, while a seemingly small update, is a brilliant strategic move by Amazon to subtly increase impulse purchases and improve its logistics simultaneously. By removing the friction of the checkout process, the company capitalizes on the moment a customer remembers an item they need, essentially making the shopping process a continuous activity rather than a discrete transaction. Furthermore, the feature encourages the consolidation of multiple smaller orders into fewer deliveries, which is a significant win for Amazon’s massive supply chain efficiency. This move is a clear example of how improving customer convenience directly translates into a more profitable business model for the retail giant.

Featured image credit: Marques Thomas via Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

Democrats May Hold More Power in Shutdown Standoff Than Expected
Oct 6, 2025 Hilary Ong
Dart Launches AI Chat and AI Agents to Elevate Project Management Intelligence to the Next Level
Oct 6, 2025 Ethan Lin
Zazz Expands Managed IT Services Portfolio with Audit-Ready Compliance for SOC 2, HIPAA, and ISO 27001
Oct 6, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801