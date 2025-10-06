Nomad Fuel Launches Next-Generation Platform to Revolutionize Fleet Management Across North America

Nomad Fuel, a rising force in Canada’s freight tech industry, announces the launch of its new fuel management product, a fully modernized and rebuilt platform redefining how trucking fleets buy, manage, and optimize their fuel spend.

For decades, fuel management has lagged behind other innovations in the transportation industry. The way fleets purchase, track, and optimize fuel spend has remained clunky, outdated, and shrouded in mystery. The new platform is designed to change that – combining access to deep cross-border fuel discounts with advanced data-driven tools that provide fleets with the intelligence, transparency, and savings they need to stay competitive.

“Fuel is the largest controllable expense for any fleet,” said Loren Shifrin, Founder and CEO of Nomad Fuel. “But until now, carriers have been stuck with outdated tools, obscure pricing models, and mediocre technology that serve fuel providers instead of fleets. Our new product flips that dynamic. We’re giving fleets clarity, control, and a smarter way to run their businesses.”

Nomad Fuel introduces:

Real-time visibility & smarter insights : An interactive dashboard, live price tracking down to the truck stop, transparent rack discounts, and a fuel map that simplifies decision-making.

: An interactive dashboard, live price tracking down to the truck stop, transparent rack discounts, and a fuel map that simplifies decision-making. AI-powered fraud detection : Flagged transaction alerts, driver-level rejection monitoring, and customizable card controls designed to stop fraud before it happens.

: Flagged transaction alerts, driver-level rejection monitoring, and customizable card controls designed to stop fraud before it happens. Driver empowerment : Tools for drivers to track spend, locate the cheapest fuel stops, and view amenities, plus automated invoicing for owner-operators.

: Tools for drivers to track spend, locate the cheapest fuel stops, and view amenities, plus automated invoicing for owner-operators. Seamless operations: A robust reporting suite with on-demand reports, tax automation, and easy integration into accounting systems – all backed by 24/7 support via call, text, or WhatsApp.

“Transparency is everything,” said Jeremy Kelly, Chief Growth Officer. “Our clients know exactly where every dollar goes. That’s not just cost savings. It’s confidence. With our platform, fleets of any size can operate with the kind of intelligence previously reserved for large enterprises.”

Nomad Fuel’s leadership team brings deep expertise in transportation, finance, and technology. Drawing on its founders’ experience in scaling and growing successful companies, along with a relentless focus on usability and trust, Nomad Fuel is set to modernize one of the transportation industry’s most critical cost centers.

“The transportation sector’s technology gap isn’t just about outdated software. It’s about architecture that can’t scale with modern business needs. Nomad is the answer. Intelligent, transparent, and built for real-world fleet operations using AI and modern data science to deliver insights that actually matter,” said Jason Evans, Chief Technology Officer.

“This is a paradigm shift in how fleets leverage technology to drive operational efficiency.”

With Nomad Fuel’s new fleet fuel management platform, the results are clear: lower costs, fewer losses, happier drivers, and complete visibility. For fleets navigating thin margins and volatile fuel prices, it’s a competitive edge that makes growth possible.

To learn more about Nomad Fuel and how it’s transforming fuel management, visit www.nomad.io .

About Nomad Fuel

Launched in 2025, Nomad Fuel is a Canadian Freight Tech company offering data-powered fuel management solutions that help fleets optimize spending, prevent fraud, and improve cost visibility. With an extensive authorized fuel network across Canada and the U.S., Nomad Fuel enables fleets to cut waste, streamline operations, and unlock profitability with confidence.