Australian Cosmetic Nurse Launches Glow Serum to Revolutionize the Skincare Industry

Founder’s Real-Life Credibility: A Journey of Healing, Not Perfection

Rachel Jane is a 48-year-old Cosmetic Nurse and founder of 41° South Glow. She is a pioneer in the skincare industry and offers a refreshing perspective. With over nine years of experience in the field, Rachel’s hands-on approach has allowed her to treat thousands of faces, gaining invaluable insight into the real needs of the skin and her insight might surprise you. She has witnessed firsthand the damage caused by overuse of aggressive skincare treatments and the confusion surrounding skincare routines that may be harming your skin – not helping.

Retinol: Challenging the Industry’s Default Answer

For too long, retinol has been marketed as the holy grail of skincare – the one-size-fits-all solution for ageing, acne and everything in between, but Rachel has seen firsthand the damage this trend is causing, especially in young women.

“Retinol has become the industry’s default answer – even when it may not the right one,” Rachel explains, “Every week I see girls in their 20’s all the way up to perimenopausal women my age with dry, red, inflamed, paper-thin skin because they were told they ‘need’ retinol. They don’t. What they really need is barrier repair.

Overloading the skin with retinol, AHA’s, BHA’s and constant exfoliation can create the illusion of smooth, shiny skin at first. But Rachel warns that within 6-12 months, the true reality often sets in: increased fine lines, chronic dryness, sensitivity and accelerated aging. “Not every woman has access to a skin therapist to correct skin issues as they develop, so they rely on social media and advertising for skincare cues – when retinol backfires, most women double down, applying more in desperation – only to make things worse. Once your barrier has been stripped bare however, chronic dryness, acne and irritation sets in and it does take time to heal. But not all hope is lost – within weeks of switching to barrier repairing product; women often see calmer, stronger and more hydrated skin – a true reversal from the harsh cycle of actives”.

Rachel’s stance is revolutionary, as she actively challenges the over-prescription of harsh actives that may not be in the best interest of the consumer’s long-term skin health. Instead, she has formulated a product that offers an alternative solution, focusing on barrier repair and the restoration of healthy skin without the harsh side effects of retinol.

Glow: Simplicity Meets Results with 16-In-One Serum

Rachel’s flagship product, 41° South Glow serum, is a direct response to the overwhelming complexity of traditional skincare routines. With nine years of clinical cosmetic experience, she formulated Glow to address 16 common skin concerns in one simple, effective serum. The formula focuses on repairing the skin barrier and addressing common issues such as ageing, dryness; acne, pigmentation, fine lines, dullness, and pore size – without the need for multiple products.

“I loved my serums when they first hit the market, but I didn’t love layering them all – one after the other. It felt tacky and heavy. I started to feel like brands were pushing women to buy multiple products to boost their sales. I knew that I could change that”.

Rachel did what only a few had done at the time – combine everything into one powerhouse serum. She became one of the first in the world to create an All-In-One product like this – and she packed it with Korean skincare long before they became a global trend. “To be one of the first in the world back then to create a product like this was very exciting”.

Glow is based on a blend of K-beauty science and exciting ingredients, including peptides, snail filtrate, growth factors, aloe, hemp/CBD extract, vitamin B/B5/C, hyaluronic acid, and 8 ceramides. It is suitable for all skin types, especially sensitive or barrier-compromised skin – and delivers visible results without harsh ingredients like retinol or AHA’s. Rachel’s mission was to make quality skincare accessible to all women, not just the wealthy. “Every mum; sister, aunt and single woman should be able to access quality skincare – regardless of their budget”.

The Voice of Experience – Not Influence

In a beauty industry saturated by trends and social media fantasy, Rachel stands with a growing wave of women calling for change. “We’re done chasing unattainable beauty standards that make us feel (quite frankly) like crap”. “We want real skin, real results – no filters”.

Rather than selling a fantasy, Rachel brings 16 years of clinical nursing and her personal journey of skin recovery into every drop of Glow – a product she created out of frustration with overhyped, barrier-damaging skincare.

“I can’t connect with a flawless 22 year old trying to sell skincare. I’m a woman in her late 40’s who’s been through perimenopause, stress, endless school lunches and years of skin struggles. That lived experience matters. Women want someone who speaks to them and their relatable issues.

Glow isn’t just another trend – it’s a return to truth, transparency and skin that functions.

At 48, Rachel’s skin looks better now than it did at 38, and she openly shares her story to inspire others. She has healed her skin without relying on invasive treatments or harsh actives, proving that barrier-repairing ingredients can deliver visible, lasting results.

41° South Glow Recognized as Australia’s Best Breakthrough Skincare Brand of 2025

41° South Glow has been honored with the prestigious title of “ Best Breakthrough Skincare Brand in Australia of 2025, ” a testament to its innovative approach to skincare. Founded by Rachel Jane, a highly experienced cosmetic nurse, the brand has redefined skincare with its flagship product, Glow serum. Glow addresses 16 skin concerns in one powerful formula, without relying on harsh ingredients like retinol, making it a game-changer in the industry. The brand’s commitment to simplicity, effectiveness, and accessibility, combined with its focus on skin barrier repair, sets it apart as a leader in sustainable, results-driven skincare.

About 41° South Glow

41° South Glow is an Australian skincare brand founded by Rachel Jane, a cosmetic nurse with over nine years of experience in the beauty industry. Rachel created the brand after observing a growing trend of skin damage caused by overuse of harsh treatments like retinol and overly complex skincare routines. With a mission to offer an alternative product to simplify skincare while still delivering powerful results, 41° South Glow focuses on barrier repair and offers a product that is accessible, effective, and affordable.

Glow, the brand’s flagship serum, targets 16 common skin concerns, including acne, pigmentation, fine lines, ageing and dry skin, without relying on the harsh side effects of traditional treatments. The brand is rooted in science, clinical practice, and a genuine desire to provide women with effective skincare solutions.

