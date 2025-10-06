Zazz Expands Managed IT Services Portfolio with Audit-Ready Compliance for SOC 2, HIPAA, and ISO 27001

Zazz, a global Managed IT Service Provider with over a decade of experience in IT helpdesk, infrastructure management, and security solutions, today announced the launch of its Audit-Ready Managed IT Support Services. The new service is tailored for organizations in healthcare, finance, SaaS, and professional services, enabling them to align IT operations with growing regulatory requirements while maintaining operational efficiency.

Helping Businesses Stay Compliant Without Disruption

The Audit-Ready services extend Zazz’s established role in managing IT environments by integrating compliance monitoring and audit preparation. Organizations facing SOC 2, HIPAA, or ISO 27001 requirements can now reduce the burden of compliance management while ensuring infrastructure remains secure and scalable.

“Our clients rely on us to keep their systems running, users supported, and environments secure,” said Abdallah Haji, CEO and Managing Director of Zazz Inc. “With this new service, we’re helping them stay audit-ready without disrupting the IT operations they depend on.”

Trusted Partner in IT Support

Since its founding in 2015, Zazz has provided businesses across North America with:

24/7 IT Helpdesk Support

Managed Infrastructure Services

Patch Management, Monitoring, and Maintenance

Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity

Security Monitoring and Endpoint Management

Acting as a fully outsourced IT department, Zazz streamlines technology operations by resolving user issues, managing vendor relationships, and providing proactive maintenance.

“We’re not just here to fix things when they break,” Haji added. “We manage the full IT lifecycle—planning, executing, maintaining, and now, helping clients meet compliance demands with greater confidence.”

Audit-Ready Compliance Services

The new service portfolio is designed for businesses operating in highly regulated industries. Key features include:

Continuous control monitoring and evidence collection

and evidence collection Framework alignment for SOC 2, HIPAA, and ISO 27001

for SOC 2, HIPAA, and ISO 27001 Remediation guidance and audit support

and audit support Seamless integration with existing IT environments

with existing IT environments Access to advisory from certified compliance experts

By combining compliance readiness with existing IT services, Zazz removes the need for multiple vendors or isolated compliance programs, offering a streamlined, cost-efficient solution.

About Zazz Inc.

Zazz is a global Managed IT Service Provider specializing in infrastructure management, IT helpdesk, cloud services, and security solutions. With more than 10 years of experience serving North American businesses, Zazz helps organizations remain operational, secure, and ready for growth. Its newly expanded services now include Audit-Ready Managed IT Support for SOC 2, HIPAA, and ISO 27001 compliance.

For more information, visit: https://www.zazz.io