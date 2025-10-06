DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

Zazz Expands Managed IT Services Portfolio with Audit-Ready Compliance for SOC 2, HIPAA, and ISO 27001

ByEthan Lin

Oct 6, 2025

Zazz, a global Managed IT Service Provider with over a decade of experience in IT helpdesk, infrastructure management, and security solutions, today announced the launch of its Audit-Ready Managed IT Support Services. The new service is tailored for organizations in healthcare, finance, SaaS, and professional services, enabling them to align IT operations with growing regulatory requirements while maintaining operational efficiency.

Helping Businesses Stay Compliant Without Disruption

The Audit-Ready services extend Zazz’s established role in managing IT environments by integrating compliance monitoring and audit preparation. Organizations facing SOC 2, HIPAA, or ISO 27001 requirements can now reduce the burden of compliance management while ensuring infrastructure remains secure and scalable.

“Our clients rely on us to keep their systems running, users supported, and environments secure,” said Abdallah Haji, CEO and Managing Director of Zazz Inc. “With this new service, we’re helping them stay audit-ready without disrupting the IT operations they depend on.”

Trusted Partner in IT Support

Since its founding in 2015, Zazz has provided businesses across North America with:

  • 24/7 IT Helpdesk Support
  • Managed Infrastructure Services
  • Patch Management, Monitoring, and Maintenance
  • Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity
  • Security Monitoring and Endpoint Management

Acting as a fully outsourced IT department, Zazz streamlines technology operations by resolving user issues, managing vendor relationships, and providing proactive maintenance.

“We’re not just here to fix things when they break,” Haji added. “We manage the full IT lifecycle—planning, executing, maintaining, and now, helping clients meet compliance demands with greater confidence.”

Audit-Ready Compliance Services

The new service portfolio is designed for businesses operating in highly regulated industries. Key features include:

  • Continuous control monitoring and evidence collection
  • Framework alignment for SOC 2, HIPAA, and ISO 27001
  • Remediation guidance and audit support
  • Seamless integration with existing IT environments
  • Access to advisory from certified compliance experts

By combining compliance readiness with existing IT services, Zazz removes the need for multiple vendors or isolated compliance programs, offering a streamlined, cost-efficient solution.

About Zazz Inc.

Zazz is a global Managed IT Service Provider specializing in infrastructure management, IT helpdesk, cloud services, and security solutions. With more than 10 years of experience serving North American businesses, Zazz helps organizations remain operational, secure, and ready for growth. Its newly expanded services now include Audit-Ready Managed IT Support for SOC 2, HIPAA, and ISO 27001 compliance.

For more information, visit: https://www.zazz.io

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Democrats May Hold More Power in Shutdown Standoff Than Expected
Oct 6, 2025 Hilary Ong
Dart Launches AI Chat and AI Agents to Elevate Project Management Intelligence to the Next Level
Oct 6, 2025 Ethan Lin
Torque Wrench Calibration Declared a Cornerstone of Modern Manufacturing Quality Control
Oct 6, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801