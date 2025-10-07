Studio1984: Brooklyn Brothers Blend Business and Art in a Bold Creative Space

Creativity is a family affair for brothers Cenk and Barış Karasapan, the co-founders of Studio1984, a rapidly rising photography studio that’s becoming a magnet for brands, artists, and visionaries seeking striking visuals and seamless execution.

Located in the heart of Brooklyn, Studio1984 is a modern, versatile space built for serious photo and video work. The studio supports e-commerce visuals, product photography (including ghost mannequin and flat lay work), fashion campaigns, personal branding, and full photo + video production.

The studio also offers studio rental, hair & makeup, set design, and post‑production in-house (retouching and editing).

One big differentiator is the gear list. The studio provides Profoto D2 + Aputure lighting kits, softboxes and modifiers, a 16 × 22 ft seamless white cyclorama, natural-light / blackout control, grip equipment, tethering monitors, lounge & makeup area, high-speed WiFi, and more. All of that is included under one roof with no hidden fees.

“This studio and team is amazing. Coffee for you, top-notch equipment, assistance in-studio if anything goes awry or you need an extra hand. Needless to say, you’ll leave feeling very well cared for.”

That kind of attention to detail is echoed in their client work. Another client recalled hiring 1984 Studio for a baby shower:

“Barış exceeded expectations by capturing every special moment, even staying beyond the scheduled time to photograph the fun games we played. As a bonus, I got a complimentary video of the decor and received all the photos and the video within just 24 hours.”

The promise of both quality and speed is central to their offering.

On top of that, 1984 Studio has strong social proof: it holds a 5-star rating across 42 Google reviews, with clients often citing the seamless experience, professional gear, and creative results. (This makes it one of the most trusted photography studios in Brooklyn.)

Barış, as the lead creative force, is frequently praised for his ability to bring ideas into frame. His skill, combined with a studio that’s fully equipped and thoughtfully organized, gives clients both reliability and artistry.

“Great photography doesn’t just capture an image, it connects with people,” says Barış. “That’s what we aim to deliver with every frame, every time.”

Cenk handles operations, bookings, and client-facing workflow, ensuring that clients—from e-commerce brands to entrepreneurs—can engage the studio confidently. Their model allows clients outside NYC to benefit from their services too: with product shipping and remote coordination, brands can get professional branded visuals without relocating.

Cenk adds,

“Studio1984 isn’t just another studio. It’s a place where ideas and stories take shape. We share the responsibility equally, and every project reflects both our business acumen and creative vision.”

Serving Individuals, Families, and Brands Alike

Studio1984 offers an expansive range of services, including:

Full production support: styling, set design, hair & makeup, retouching & editing

All-inclusive gear & lighting: Profoto, Aputure, modifiers, grip, background systems

Flexible studio rental (white cyclorama space, natural & blackout lighting)

(white cyclorama space, natural & blackout lighting) Couple photoshoots and pre-wedding photography

and Graduation photos and family portraits

and Birthday photo shoots , maternity sessions , and fashion campaigns

, , and Product photography with a ship-and-shoot model, ideal for e-commerce brands nationwide

Thanks to their ship-and-shoot service, clients don’t need to be in Brooklyn to benefit from Studio1984’s signature style. Brands can simply send their items, and the team handles the rest, from styling and shooting to delivering beautifully retouched images.

A Creative Future, Grounded in Trust

For the Karasapan brothers, building Studio1984 was never just about photography, it was about creating a space where people feel seen, supported, and inspired. That philosophy has shaped every inch of the studio, and it’s what keeps clients coming back.

Looking ahead, the team plans to deepen its offerings, explore collaborative art projects, and continue serving as a platform for both up-and-coming and established creatives. They’re also expanding their remote services to better support nationwide clients who want high-quality visuals without geographic constraints.

“We’re not trying to be the biggest studio,” says Cenk. “We’re focused on being the most trusted—where the process is easy, the gear is reliable, and the work speaks for itself.”

In a creative industry where consistency can be rare and client care often feels secondary, Studio1984 is proving that a personal touch and professional output don’t have to be at odds.

Whether you’re launching a new product, celebrating a life milestone, or simply want to work with people who genuinely care—Studio1984 offers the space, the skill, and the spirit to bring your ideas to life.