‘Better’ Indicators Now Available on TradingView Web-Based Platform

Emini-Watch today announced the availability of its Better Indicators suite on TradingView, bringing professional-grade volume analysis tools to one of the world’s largest trading platforms with nearly 100 million users.

A Sophisticated Suite for Smarter Trading

The Better Indicators – which include Better ProAm, Better Momentum, and Better Sine Wave – are now accessible to TradingView users through an invite-only subscription model managed via Whop.com. The indicators work across all asset classes including futures, stocks, cryptocurrencies, forex, and ETFs.

With Better Indicators for TradingView , users now gain a more sophisticated approach to trading, underpinned by intelligent technologies that deliver a personalized experience. The suite of tools is immediately available to invited users.

The launch of the new suite comes as hugely positive news for users who want data-driven analytics to support their short and long-term trading strategies while it can be used to support diverse portfolios. While the tools use highly sophisticated technologies, the web-based platform keeps volume-based trading easy to manage courtesy of a user-friendly interface.

“TradingView users have been requesting these indicators for several years,” said Barry Taylor, founder of Emini-Watch. “The platform’s web-based architecture and massive symbol coverage make it ideal for traders who need multi-asset analysis across different timeframes. We’ve optimized the indicators to work best on time-based charts where TradingView’s data quality is excellent.”

The Better Indicators analyze three non-correlated data streams – average trade size, volume momentum, and cyclical support/resistance – to identify professional trading activity and market turning points. The indicators have been used by thousands of traders on TradeStation, NinjaTrader, and MultiCharts since their original release.

TradingView is already used by close to 100 million users. While it is not a direct replacement for TradeStation, NinjaTrader or MultiCharts, Better Indicators has made it a superior solution for users who are suited to this platform.

“The indicators work best on 15-minute and higher timeframes on TradingView,” Taylor explained. “For tick chart scalping, we still recommend TradeStation or NinjaTrader where tick-for-tick precision is available.”

The TradingView version includes all five indicators from the Better suite: Better Sine Wave, Better Sine Wave 2, Better Momentum, Better Momentum 2, and Better ProAm. Subscriptions are $100 USD per month and include access to comprehensive video tutorials and a 10-day onboarding sequence.

Traders interested in the Better Indicators for TradingView can learn more at https://emini-watch.com/trading-indicators/tradingview/. A detailed comparison guide explaining the differences between TradingView and other platforms is available on the Emini-Watch website.

About Emini-Watch

Emini-Watch provides professional trading indicators and education focused on volume analysis and market structure. The Better Indicators suite is used by futures, forex, stock, and cryptocurrency traders worldwide across multiple trading platforms.

For more information, visit https://emini-watch.com .